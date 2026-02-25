Wheels of the Week: Decoding the Chery Tiggo 9 CSH

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Chery Tiggo 9 CSH has made an entry into the luxurious PHEV SUV market segment without the price tag that goes with the category, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Chery Tiggo 9 CSH is a seven-seat SUV, large enough to swallow a family’s worth of luggage for a trip to the Western Cape, yet hiding a powertrain so potent it defies the logic of its size.

Driving along the winding coastal roads of the Western Cape, the Atlantic Ocean shimmering on one side and the dramatic peaks of the mountains on the other, I found myself in a laboratory dissecting the flagship vehicle of Chery South Africa.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Tiggo 9 CSH Vanguard AWD produces a combined system output of 455 kW and 920 Nm of torque. The 34.4 kWh battery allows for an electric-only range of up to 160km. I achieved 152km. The output comes from a sophisticated plug-in hybrid (PHEV) setup: a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine working in concert with three electric motors.

For the daily commutes, the Chery behaved like a teetotaler, barely touching on the fuel. When the long road beckoned, the combined range stretched to approximately 1,400 kilometres, effectively curing any hint of range anxiety.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Inside the cabin is where the tech-laboratory comes together. My eyes were drawn to the 2.5K infotainment screen, which serves as the brain of the vehicle. It is crisp, responsive, and houses a myriad of functions that control everything from the ambient lighting to the intricate climate settings. As a fan of high-end audio, I found the Sony sound system provided a rich, immersive backdrop to my drives, turning the cabin into a private concert hall. Wireless connection to Android Auto was seamless.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Safety and driver assistance are handled by a comprehensive Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) suite. Navigating the tighter spots in Stellenbosch was made simple by the 540-degree camera system. This goes beyond a standard bird’s-eye view, effectively allowing me to “see through” the bonnet to avoid any hidden obstacles, high kerbs or water tunnels

The vehicle feels incredibly solid, since it is constructed with 85% high-strength steel and equipped with ten airbags. The pop-out door handles retract flush with the body, contributing to the sleek aerodynamics, while the diamond-pattern grille always announced our arrival.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Comfort has been elevated to an art form. The front and middle seats are both heated and ventilated, but the pièce de résistance is the massaging function. After a long day of navigating student drivers in the town, having a car that kneaded the stress out of my back was a luxury I quickly became accustomed to; especially the cat walk massage.

*Pricing for the Chery Tiggo 9 CSH:

1.5T CSH Pinnacle: From R839 900

From R839 900 1.5T CSH Vanguard AWD: From R989 900

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.