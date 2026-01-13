BYD Sealion 5 makes electrifying arrival in SA

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The BYD SUV brings the efficiency of Super Plug-in Hybrid technology to SA, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

There is a magnificent new beast in town, and it is ready to make journeys an electrifying delight. Say hello to the BYD Sealion 5, a sports utility vehicle that is engineered to entertain urban families.

At the heart of this handsome machine is BYD’s latest innovation: Super Plug-in Hybrid technology. This is where the true wizardry lies. Forget the old-fashioned choice between electric motoring and a petrol engine; the Sealion 5 gives you a harmonious blend that offers the smooth purity of electric driving for daily commutes, combined with the assurance of an extended range for ambitious family road trips. The system is electric-centric, meaning the high-power motor and large-capacity blade battery do the bulk of the work, with the highly efficient 1.5-litre petrol engine stepping in as a generator or for high-speed assistance when necessary.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

This clever dual-mode intelligence means extended energy efficiency. Depending on the model variant chosen – like an Essential version with a 12.9 kWh battery or a Premium version with an 18.3 kWh battery – drivers can expect a pure electric range of approximately 50km to 70km. That is more than enough to cover most daily errands, and school runs without needing a drop of fuel. When the power battery works alongside the petrol engine, the total combined driving range can stretch to over1,000km.

The Sealion 5 does not just talk the talk; it is packed with luxurious and practical features that elevate the daily drive.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Inside is a technologically rich cabin. Highlights include a panoramic sunroof, ideal for soaking up the glorious South African light. Convenience abounds with keyless entry, wireless charging for smartphones, and an intelligent voice control system that allows one to manage various vehicle functions using voice. A large infotainment display – a 12.8-inch screen in the Premium model – dominates the dash, offering integration with mobile devices via Android Auto.

For the adventurous and practically minded, the Sealion 5 comes equipped with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology. This innovative feature allows the car to act as a mobile power bank, allowing one to plug in and power external electrical appliances like camping gear or power tools directly from the vehicle’s large battery. That is a useful trick, especially when facing power outages at home or when enjoying the great outdoors.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

In terms of size, the Sealion 5 is a compact SUV that punches above its weight. With a length of 4,738 millimetres and a generous wheelbase of 2,712 millimetres, it offers a comfortable and spacious five-seater cabin, with sufficient head room and leg room for family comfort. It also has a sizeable boot capacity of up to 1,410 litres with the rear seats folded down, meaning there is plenty of space for luggage, groceries, or all the gear required for a weekend away.

The launch of the Sealion 5 forms a critical part of BYD’s continued expansion in South Africa. The BYD Sealion 5 represents a stride into a cleaner, smarter, and more exciting driving future for South African motorists.

Pricing for the BYD Sealion 5 is as follows:

Sealion 5 Comfort: R499,900

Sealion 5 Dynamic: R569,900

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.