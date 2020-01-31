Stream of the Day
Queen Sono trailer released
The trailer for Queen Sono has been released, revealing a look into the highly-anticipated Netflix Original.
The 6 part action-packed series follows Netflix’s heroine Queen, played by Pearl Thusi, as she works with her skilled team to fight crime and save the lives of African citizens.
The series features 37 locations in and around Johannesburg and features dialect in Xhosa, Russian, Afrikaans, Zulu, and French.
Joining Pearl on this mission is a star-studded cast, including the multi-talented Vuyo Dabula, Kate Liquorish, Chi Mhende, Khathu Ramabulana, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Loyiso Madinga, Rob Van Vuuren and Ma’ Abigail Kubeka. The series is directed by Kagiso Lediga and Tebogo Malope.
Queen Sono premiers globally in 190 countries on 28 February 2020.
Read more about the show here.
Stream of the Day
New Snapchat game gets half a billion plays
A cooking game called Ready Chef Go, which was released to be played on Snapchat just over a month ago, has had half a billion orders served in the game.
Snap and Mojiworks have announced that half a billion orders have been served in its game, Ready Chef Go!, that’s exclusively available on Snapchat. In the game, friends play together to out-cook other teams of Snapchatters in quick rounds of up to 90 seconds, adding upgrades and ad-driven boosts to get ahead of competing chefs.
Ready Chef Go! was launched on 19 December, and has served over half a billion in-game orders over its first month. The game is now available to players worldwide.
Mojiworks is the first third-party developer to launch a game featuring 3D Bitmojis. In Ready Chef Go!, players team up to prove that they’re the best Bitmoji chefs – brought to life through the 3D version of their avatars.
The game currently includes six restaurant modes that are available at different times of day, and their short development cycles allow a lot of scope for seasonal modes and spontaneous in-game events. Mojiworks is currently working on new modes, progression elements and friend-oriented perks for early 2020.
Mojiworks CEO Matthew Wiggins says: “We think the best place for games is where your friends are, so it’s a joy to make Ready Chef Go! for Snapchat. The Snap Games platform features enabled us to create a wonderfully ‘friend-y’ feeling game with a generous pinch of Bitmoji charm. We’re thrilled that Chef has been so well received and loved by players, and we’re excited to forge ahead with the fantastic team at Snap Games on this and future projects.”
Snap’s Head of Games Partnerships John Imah says: “Our focus has always been on serving our community with fantastic gaming experiences you can share with your friends, and Ready Chef Go! is a great addition to our line-up. It’s fair to say that it has been a hit so far with Snapchatters, and Mojiworks has proven it was the perfect partner to make the first third-party game involving 3D Bitmoji. We’re really looking forward to developing this partnership going forward.”
All Snap Games are designed for high-fidelity mobile gameplay between friends. Launched last April, Snap Games features a curated selection of both first and third-party titles.
Ready Chef Go! is the sixth third-party title to launch on Snap Games, a gaming platform built on the powerful PlayCanvas game engine. Snapchatters can tap the rocket icon to get to Snap Games directly from a Snapchat conversation, and chat with friends as they play.
Stream of the Day
Pokémon Home to launch next month
Pokémon Home will provide a way to interface between the Pokémon games on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS, with the ability to trade Pokémon.
Nintendo has announced more details for the new cloud service app Pokémon Home. The app enables Trainers to continue their Pokémon adventures beyond a single game system and manage their collection of Pokémon across different games. Pokémon Home will launch in February 2020 for iOS and Android devices as well as Nintendo Switch.
Designed as a place where all Pokémon can gather, the game will enable Trainers to bring over Pokémon from linked Pokémon series games and deposit them in Pokémon Boxes in the cloud or move them around to linked compatible games. Also, by linking the same Nintendo Account to both the Nintendo Switch version and the mobile device version, players will be able to access the same Pokémon Boxes from both hardware platforms.
The Nintendo Switch version of Pokémon Home supports connectivity with the Nintendo Switch games Pokémon Sword, Pokémon Shield, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! Both the Nintendo Switch version and the mobile device version of Pokémon Home support connectivity with the Nintendo 3DS software Pokémon Bank. Support for Pokémon GO is also in development.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield can link to the Nintendo Switch version of Pokémon Home. Once the games are linked, users can deposit or retrieve Pokémon that can be obtained using those games.
Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee can link to the Nintendo Switch version of Pokémon HOME. Users can move Pokémon back and forth between Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee or into Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. Once a Pokémon from Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! is moved to Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield, it cannot be returned to its original game.
If a user is enrolled in a Premium Plan (paid), they will be able to move Pokémon from Nintendo 3DS Pokémon titles to Pokémon Home using Pokémon Bank. Once a Pokémon from Pokémon Bank is moved into Pokémon Home, it cannot be moved back to Pokémon Bank.
There are four ways to trade Pokémon using Pokémon HOME on a mobile device. This makes it possible to trade Pokémon anywhere and anytime.
Pokémon placed in the Wonder Box can be traded with people around the world. Pokémon placed in the Wonder Box will be traded even when Pokémon Home is not being used.
With the Global Trade System (GTS), fans can specify which Pokémon they want to trade and which Pokémon they want to receive. They will then be matched with a Trainer if both meet each other’s criteria.
Room Trade lets Trainers create a room and trade Pokémon among the people who join. Each room can hold up to 20 people. Trading in rooms has no cost, but users will only be able to create rooms when enrolled in a Premium Plan (paid).
Friend Trade allows Trainers to trade their Pokémon with nearby users who they have become friends with in Pokémon HOME. Trainers can add friends using the Add Friend feature in Pokémon HOME.
For more information about Pokémon HOME, please visit https://home.pokemon.com/en-gb/