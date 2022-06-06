Three new affordable Nokia C-series smartphones

The Nokia C21, C21 Plus, and C2 2nd edition, which all focus on durability, are available now in South Africa.

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has announced three new Nokia C-series smartphones: the C21, C21 Plus and C2 2nd edition. This is in response to the success of Nokia smartphones within the affordable smartphone market, which saw a 41% smartphone revenue growth for HMD increase from 2020 to 2021.

Nokia C-Series

The three new devices focus on the durability and long-lasting battery life qualities Nokia phones became famous all those years ago. This, combined with the best of Android software, and security updates cements HMD’s vision for 2022 and beyond – building Nokia phones that last for longer whilst maintaining excellent build quality. The Nokia C-series has incorporated a beautiful Finnish aesthetic that is also functional. The company are bolstering their successful Nokia C-series range, which was introduced in 2020 and already makes up 16% of total company smartphone sales in the last 5 years.

Nokia C21 Plus

The flagship of the C-series family – Nokia C21 Plus – is designed for durability, while also delivering on battery life and most importantly, remaining affordable. The device comes with two different battery sizes, 4000 mAh and 5050 mAh which deliver up to two- and three-day battery life respectively – allowing users to stay connected for longer and recharge less.

Built around a robust inner metal chassis with an IP52 rating protecting against elements, with dirt, dust, and water droplet resistance thanks to a toughened cover glass. This glass protects the 6.5” HD+ display.

A 13MP dual camera with panorama and portrait modes allows users to capture life’s best bits in stunning detail. A clean OS with minimal preloads gives users more space for the apps and content they choose. Plus, 2 years of quarterly security updates, and fingerprint and AI face unlock technology ensure the Nokia C21 Plus stays secure.

Nokia C21

The Nokia C21 maintains the excellent build quality, security promises and the all-day battery life signature of the popular C-series. The device provides an improved 8MP camera with autofocus technology that quickly reads QR codes – so whether people are scanning menus, making payments, or looking up information.

Enhanced memory capabilities, thanks to a multi-core processor, bring efficiencies without sacrificing the all-day battery life, while AI-powered face unlock is now supported by a fingerprint sensor for extra security and convenience. Two years of regular security updates also come as standard for C-series devices.

Nokia C2 2nd edition

The Nokia C2 2nd edition comes with tough and reliable Nokia build quality. Designed to withstand life’s knocks, thanks to a tough inner metal chassis and premium Nordic craftsmanship, this C-Series device has been rigorously tested to ensure it meets high durability standards.

The all-day battery life from a single charge enables hours of talk time and days of standby. The generous 5.7” display lets people easily stream, share and scroll through their content and apps in brilliant definition – and capture the best bits of life, day or night, thanks to front and rear flash cameras. 2 years of quarterly security updates also ensure that the Nokia C2 2nd edition stays secure on the inside.

Pricing and availability