Ultra-light DJI Mini 3 Pro coming soon

At the end of June, DJI is releasing its 249 gram DJI Mini 3 Pro drone, which can record 4K/60fps video.

DJI, the world’s leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today introduces DJI Mini 3 Pro in South Africa, its most powerful lightweight and a portable camera drone. Weighing less than 249 grams to be policy-friendly in many regions and countries, it delivers advanced features like 4K/60fps video, ActiveTrack, tri-directional obstacle sensing, and 90° gimbal rotation to shoot high-quality vertical imaging for social media, all while extending its flight time to well over 30 minutes. DJI Mini 3 Pro empowers users everywhere to fly mini, and create big.

“When we launched the Mini drone series in 2019, our goal was to give everyone the easiest way to see the world from above for the first time,” says Ferdinand Wolf, creative director at DJI. “Through their images and stories, we discovered how capable a small aerial camera could be. Today, we share the integration of excellent flight capability, intelligence, and imaging versatility into our ultra-lightweight aerial camera. DJI Mini 3 Pro raises the bar on what a portable, powerful camera drone can achieve.”

Less than 249 g, more than capable

According to the regulations of many countries and regions, drones under 250 grams have been placed in the safest drone category. At under 249 grams, Mini 3 Pro’s combination of weight, safety, and performance arrives as a new resource for content creators on the move and new pilots looking to fly. With this portable, powerful aerial camera, more people around the world will enjoy the safe flight and access a large world of visual storytelling.

Expanding the possibilities of a mini drone

Looking at where to take the Mini series next, DJI asked their users and found the perfect direction: integrate DJI’s excellent flight and imaging versatility into its smallest drone. In the end, DJI Mini 3 Pro is unbelievably powerful for a drone so compact. Like its predecessors – Mavic Mini, Mini 2, and Mini SE – it keeps the same compact foldability for packing and taking anywhere. But Mini 3 Pro was made with more built-in features than any other DJI drone its size, thanks to enhanced flight performance, camera system, battery life, and intelligent features that were previously only available in the Air and Mavic series.

Designed to Face New Possibilities

Every new iteration of a DJI product is an opportunity to explore one question: What can be done better? One unmistakable result of this exploration with Mini 3 Pro is a completely new structural design that brings several performance enhancements. The arms and propellers have been adjusted for more aerodynamic flight that increases flight time. This new design also mounts forward and backward dual-vision sensors at the very front of the drone, broadening sensing range for even safer flight. A complete gimbal redesign unlocks more camera angles than ever, enabling movements like tilt-up shots and vertical shooting. With a fresh, new look, DJI Mini 3 Pro unlocks more creative possibilities.

Obstacle sensing for safer flight

In a first for the Mini drone series, DJI Mini 3 Pro features Tri-Directional Obstacle Sensing, consisting of forward, backward, and downward visual sensors. The forward and downward sensors have a wider field of view, providing seamless coverage for better route planning and environmental awareness. These sensors also enable Advanced Pilot Assistance Systems (APAS) 4.0, which automatically detects and finds a safer path around obstacles during flight. In addition, these sensors also enable the entire FocusTrack suite, which allows users to select a subject that the drone automatically keeps within the centre of the frame during flight while automatically planning a safe flight route. Thanks to its upgraded sensing system, DJI Mini 3 Pro is the first of the Mini lineup to integrate APAS and FocusTrack.

A camera system for pro-quality content

DJI Mini 3 Pro also brings a completely enhanced imaging system. A 1/1.3-inch CMOS camera sensor has dual native ISO, a capturing technology previously only available in cinema and some micro single cameras. It also has an aperture of f/1.7 and shoots images at up to 48MP and video at up to 4K/60fps. To help capture high-quality easy-to-upload content, the camera rotates 90 degrees for True Vertical Shooting, creating incredible photos and videos in portrait orientation without quality-cutting image zooming and cropping. For the most vivid detail, HDR video recording is available at frame rates up to 30fps. A Normal colour profile is available for quick in-app editing, while D-Cinelike allows for more post-editing possibilities. Digital video zoom at up to 2x is available in 4K, 3x in 2.7K, and 4x in Full HD. Among the key pieces of user feedback we’ve applied, DJI Mini 3 Pro also has improved image performance with 2.4μm pixels that capture more image detail, which is especially helpful in low lighting and night.

Extended battery life and transmission distance

Even though DJI Mini 3 Pro is under 249 grams, it still arrives with an extended flight time. At a maximum flight of 34 minutes, Mini 3 Pro can capture more landscapes and destinations on a single charge. To give users more choice, Mini 3 Pro also introduces an extended flight battery option for the first time in DJI drone history. The Intelligent Flight Battery Plus allows for a maximum flight time of 47 minutes, an unprecedented capability for a drone this size. Pairing with this extended flight time, Mini 3 Pro features the O3 transmission system, which delivers a crisp 1080p live view from a distance as far as 12 km.

Capture like a pro with intelligent features

The enhancements onboard DJI Mini 3 Pro already make it an excellent flying camera, but that’s not all. A full suite of intelligent capturing modes from DJI’s Air and Mavic series is now available on Mini 3 Pro to let you create like never before. With a single tap, you can do the following:

FocusTrack Suite Spotlight 2.0 keeps the subject in frame while you fly manually. Point of Interest 3.0 circles the subject in a set flight radius and speed. ActiveTrack 4.0 follows the subject in two selectable ways: Trace: The aircraft tracks the subject at a constant distance Parallel : The aircraft tracks the subject while flying beside it at a constant angle and distance

QuickShots Dronie : Aircraft flies back and up with the camera locked on the subject. Helix : Aircraft flies up and spirals around the subject. Rocket : Aircraft flies up with the camera facing down. Circle : Aircraft circles around the subject. Boomerang : Aircraft flies around the subject in an oval path, ascending as it flies away and descending as it returns. Asteroid : Aircraft creates a shot that begins as a sphere panorama high above the subject and ends with a normal shot hovering near the subject.

MasterShots : Keeps the subject in the centre of the frame while executing different manoeuvres in sequence to generate a short cinematic video.

: Keeps the subject in the centre of the frame while executing different manoeuvres in sequence to generate a short cinematic video. Hyperlapse: Creates a dynamic timelapse where the aircraft flies on set paths during capture.

Introducing DJI RC

DJI Mini 3 Pro is perfect for those flying for the first time or coming back for more. To meet everyone’s needs, DJI also is expanding its remote controller lineup with DJI RC, a lightweight remote controller with a 5.5-inch built-in touchscreen. With the DJI Fly app already integrated, users don’t need to mount their smartphone to their controller, freeing their personal device during the flying experience.

Accessories to boost flight

To get the most out of every flight, DJI Mini 3 Pro arrives with several accessories:

DJI Mini 3 Pro Intelligent Flight Battery has a maximum flight time of 34 mins

has a maximum flight time of 34 mins DJI Mini 3 Pro Intelligent Flight Battery Plus has a maximum flight time of 47 mins

has a maximum flight time of 47 mins DJI Mini 3 Pro Two-Way Charging Hub charges Mini 3 Pro Intelligent Flight Batteries in sequence

charges Mini 3 Pro Intelligent Flight Batteries in sequence DJI Mini 3 Pro ND Filters Set (ND 16/64/256) lets Mini 3 Pro capture more detail in the brightest of conditions

lets Mini 3 Pro capture more detail in the brightest of conditions DJI Mini 3 Pro Propellers are essential to help ensure reliable flight every time

are essential to help ensure reliable flight every time DJI 30W USB-C Charger charges an Intelligent Flight Battery to 0-100% in just 64 minutes and an Intelligent Flight Battery Plus in 101 minutes

Price and Availability

Mini 3 Pro Stand Alone (No controller in box) – R15 499 – End of June 2022

Mini 3 Pro + Standard Controller – R17 499 – Available on launch

Mini 3 Pro + SMART Controller – R19 999 – Available on launch

Fly More Kit (Standard) – R 3 499 – End of June 2022

Fly More Kit PLUS – R4 699 – End of June 2022

For more information on all the new features, accessories, and capabilities, visit https://www.dji.com/dji-mini-3-pro.