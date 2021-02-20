Third-generation Nissan Qashqai launched

The new third-generation Nissan Qashqai has been announced with first customers being offered a special launch version —called the Premiere Edition. South Africa is confirmed to receive the Qashqai later in 2021.

The interior contains a main screen that is a 9” TFT unit with Nissan’s upgraded infotainment system, with an additional 12” TFT configurable screen in front of the driver. The driver has a 10.8-inch head-Up Display (HUD) for speed, navigation directions and road information — which Nissan claims as the largest in the segment.

Connectivity options include a wireless charging pad at 15w, with suitably equipped iPhones being able to connect to the infotainment via wireless Apple CarPlay. There are also a total of 4 USB charging ports — 2 being USB-A and 2 being USB-C ports.

The Premiere Edition Qashqai will be available with the upgraded adaptive cruise-control ProPILOT with Navi-link, which Nissan states brings greater driver support in a wider array of circumstances.

On the exterior the Qashqai is available with LED matrix headlights — which can blank part of their beams to avoid dazzling other drivers. The headlights emit a bright beam with a large range, aiding visibility.

The Qashqai Premiere Edition will have the option of two-tone colour options for a more personalised choice. The following body colours are available when a black roof is optioned: blue, grey and white. The black body colour is available with a grey roof. The Premiere Edition also features integrated roof rails in a matt silver. 18″ diamond cut wheels and a panoramic are standard on the Premiere Edition.

The Qashqai Premiere Edition is powered by Nissan’s iteration of the 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine found on the current Qashqai however, with an inclusion of mild hybrid technology — boosting torque under acceleration with an additional 6Nm for up to 20 seconds. The system also includes extended idle stop and quicker restart on the stop/start system and coasting stop (automatic only).

The 1.3-litre engine in the Premiere Edition is available in two configurations: