D-Link releases smart Wi-Fi camera

D-Link has announced the DCS-8300LHV2 Full HD Wi-Fi Camera with AI-based person detection. The company claims that the smart camera can identify human motion, minimising false alarms, and sends users accurate alerts.

The DCS-8300LHV2 captures video in 1080p HD with a 120-degree field of view, features 360-degree adjustable positioning, and 5m night vision. The camera also has sound and motion detection, with two-way audio — allowing users to seem present when they’re not at home.

Additional features include support for WPA3, Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility, and support for ONVIF Profile S. D-Link’s DCS-8300LHV2 uses built-in Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology for setup, and supports the latest IPv6 Internet standard.

The smart camera joins the existing ecosystem of the company’s mydlink line of smart home devices and works with the mydlink App for setup, control and monitoring.

The DCS-8300LHV2 is available for purchase from D-Link resellers and distributors.