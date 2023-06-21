Home Channel goes HD

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A makeover for the channel about makeovers means it will live up to its décor and design ethos.

The Home Channel, a design and décor TV destination for South Africans, is getting a makeover all of its own.

But it’s not just a fresh new look for the well-loved brand, says its owners. From this week the channel will also be upgraded to full HD on DStv 176.

“HD is going to make a big difference to our viewers and advertisers,” says channel head Michael Porter. “Décor and design is all about the detail. Now our viewers can experience the most stunning homes, gardens and renovations as if they were there.”

The revamped branding, from Mauritius-based designers Aestetika Studios, blends everyday home images with rich tones and bold colours to create warmth and a sense of familiarity.

The key content pillars of décor, gardening, food, DIY, property and health are colour-coded to help viewers navigate the content.

A slate of new shows, as well as new episodes of old favourites, are rolling out from this month to mark the relaunch. These include:

Escape to the Chateau – A maverick British couple with two young children give up their life in the UK to take on the renovation of a neglected 45-room French Chateau.

Impossible Builds – From subaquatic homes to futuristic towers, complex construction projects stand tall as a testament to cutting-edge technology and vision.

Design For You – Pilani Bubu and her guests give you the best practical décor and design tips that you can use in your own home.

Property Brothers: Forever Home – Twins Jonathan and Drew Scott help families transform their houses into forever homes where they can put down roots for life.

Dream Home Makeovers with Sophie Robinson – Interior designer Sophie Robinson helps homeowners overcome their design doubts and dilemmas.

The Gardener – A firm favourite with our viewers, Tanya Visser has the greenest fingers around and she’ll get you gardening successfully in no time.

Finest Homes – A show that takes you on a tour of some of the most magnificent homes in South Africa.

The Home Channel, owned by Arena Broadcast, started as a weekends-only channel in 2005. Due to its popularity, it expanded to a full 24/7 service in 2007.

“We are delighted by the success and longevity of the channel,” says Arena Broadcast head Vernon Matzopoulos, “We hope to inspire and delight new generations of home-owners for years to come.”

The Home Channel is one of three Arena TV brands that includes motoring channel Ignition TV and the finance channel, Business Day TV.

It is broadcast on DStv Channel 176 and on OpenView Channel 113.