Explore irrational criminal minds in new drama

The crime series ‘The Irrational’ stars Jesse L. Martin, an actor known for his detective roles.

The Irrational is a crime drama series that features a brilliant professor of behavioural psychology as its protagonist, Alec Mercer, who investigates crimes with his powerful insight into human nature. He is played by Critic’s Choice nominee Jesse L. Martin, an actor known for his crime-solving roles, namely as detective Ed Green (Law & Order), and Captain Joe West (The Flash).

The Irrational is available on Showmax from today (12 July 2024). It is created by Arika Mittman, and explores the narrative of Mercer’s life and work. The professor and show are inspired by Dan Ariely and his book Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions.

Using Mercer’s profound understanding of human behaviour, he aids in solving complex, high-stakes cases for governments, corporations, and law enforcement agencies. The series weaves his professional endeavours with his personal struggles, highlighting his interactions with a formidable female domestic terror suspect who turns his world upside down.

The cast includes Maahra Hill as Special Agent Marisa Clark, an FBI agent and Alec’s ex-wife. Arash DeMaxi portrays Rizwan, Alec’s newest grad student, while Molly Kunz plays Phoebe, another of Alec’s grad student assistants. Travina Springer stars as Kylie, Alec’s younger sister.

Brian King is Special Agent Jace Richards, Marisa’s new boyfriend, while Karen David plays Rose Dinshaw, a crisis management professional and Alec’s new girlfriend. Ben Cotton portrays the criminal Wes Banning.