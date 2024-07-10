Groove with virtual artists at VR party

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Taking place on a vintage-style record player, The Magical Juke Box festival stars eight popular VTubers.

A VR Chat music event called The Magical Juke Box festival is set inside a virtual venue that resembles a vintage-style record player. The event, due to take place in the JVCKenwood MJB Virtual World on 13 and 14 July 2024, will star eight popular VTubers.

Featured artists include The Kohmi 2nd-chan, an avatar of singer Ms. Kohmi Hirose, Omega Sisters with Honwaka band, and Ruri Asano. They will sing a variety of songs during the performance, including Hello You, Hello me, the festival’s theme song.

The live virtual music performance can be viewed free of charge on an indoor relay monitor at the Music Café, a facility to be set up in the VR Chat world, but one will need to purchase tickets for the full experience.

There are two ticket types: Seat A offers a more traditional concert experience with seating around the stage for 1,000 JPY, and Seat S for 3,000 JPY gets one closer to the action, joining the artists directly on stage. An alternative ticket option is available for those who want to watch the event without a gaming PC or PCVR, priced at 1,500 JPY.

This event takes place within the freely accessible interactive world, inspired by a young pup who loves pop music called Nipper. In the VR JVCKenwood experience, one can explore an environment surrounded by forests and lakes, with interactive features including a Gramophone Rhythm Game, and playable 3D piano. One will encounter an area full of JVCKenwood products, including headphones, radios, and portable power supplies. Wear the headphones and try to solve the power supply puzzle, all available for free.

* The free VRChat JVCKenwood Magical Juke Box Virtual World is available here .