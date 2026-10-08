‘The Pines’ brings paranoia to wellness

Image courtesy The Pines.

A new trailer shows a former detective entering a peaceful retreat, only for a dark conspiracy to close around him, writes JASON BANNIER.

Say the wrong thing or look the wrong way, and players could create a relentless enemy in The Pines, an open-world psychological horror game.

Publisher Silver Lining Interactive posted a reveal trailer on YouTube this week, offering a deeper look at the mysterious plot. The title, developed by Studio Abattoir, is planned for release on PC via Steam in 2027.

The Pines follows former detective Edward Walker, who arrives at a secluded therapy retreat exhausted after a case goes cold. His therapist recommends the remote retreat as a place to rest, recover, and leave the investigation behind.

The calm façade soon begins to fracture. Edward discovers signs of a conspiracy involving the retreat, the surrounding forest, and residents who may be hiding their true motives.

Players can explore, gather evidence, connect clues, and decide whom Edward can trust. Character progression, skills, perks, factions, and dialogue choices provide different ways to investigate the mystery.

Image courtesy The Pines.

Decisions feed into the Stalker System. Saying the wrong thing, crossing a resident, or digging too deeply can turn a seemingly harmless character into a persistent pursuer. That person may later hunt Edward through the forest, although players who become strong enough could eventually confront the threat.

Combat is designed around dodging, parrying, and striking at the right moment. Guns and ammunition will be scarce, leaving players to rely on weapons such as bats and axes when talking or running no longer works.

“You find yourself in this deeply unsettling world, and you buy into the reality of it instantly,” says Ross Griffith, Silver Lining Interactive head of marketing. “It takes maybe three seconds before the panic sets in and you realise you have to get out. From there, it’s just paranoia, gut-wrenching horror and brutal consequences. Helping Studio Abattoir bring an atmosphere that terrifying to life is an absolute thrill.”

Kevin Jochems, Studio Abattoir founder, says: “We built The Pines around a twisted premise: a self-help book came to life and it’s just as bad, if not worse than you imagined – it’s absolutely horrifying, and all your choices might have unforeseen consequences. Partnering with Silver Lining Interactive gives us the platform, reach, and independence needed to deliver The Pines without compromises. We can’t wait to welcome players to The Pines retreat, and see who makes it out alive.”

Jochems is leading development as a solo creator after working in corporate film and 3D animation. Daphne Betten provides additional 2D artwork, while Yaron Mesika contributes motion capture and voice acting.