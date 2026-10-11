‘Colorbound’ paints your path

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

A new puzzle platformer lets colour change the weight of objects and reveal routes through an Andean-inspired story, writes JASON BANNIER.

A young boy with the power to reshape the world through colour sits at the centre of Colorbound, a new singleplayer puzzle-platforming game. Players can take on the role of Anku as he searches for the scattered members of his late grandfather’s band and recovers their neglected instruments.

The game is available from today (12 October 2026).

Colour provides the key to moving forward. Anku collects new shades for his palette and applies them to the environment, altering how objects behave and creating ways through blocked areas.

The colours have different physical properties. Lighter shades can make painted objects float, while heavier ones can cause objects to drop. Progress depends on choosing the right colour and understanding how the resulting movement can reveal a route through the terrain.

Image courtesy Colorbound.

The game draws inspiration from the traditional music and visual art of the Aymara people of the Andes. The cultural foundation shapes a story about family, loss and artistic expression, connecting the colour-based puzzles to Anku’s journey and his grandfather’s musical legacy.

Light platforming accompanies environmental and logic puzzles across flourishing forests, forgotten cities and other distinctive settings. Players can also search for secrets beyond the most obvious path.

The project won the Latin American Game Showcase Game Jam 2025, where entries followed the theme “What the Eyes Don’t See, the Heart Doesn’t Feel”. Chilean composer and solo developer Isaías Arrué R founded Panpipe Studio in 2025 and developed the game with publishing support from Whitethorn Games.

Where to play Colorbound

Colorbound, developed by Panpipe Studio and published by Whitethorn Games, is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The Steam edition supports achievements, cloud saves and Family Sharing.