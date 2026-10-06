Prime adapts Stephen King’s horror debut

Photo courtesy Prime Video.

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‘Carrie’, now streaming, brings school cruelty into the social media age with a scary twist, writes JASON BANNIER.

A young girl enters public school after the sudden death of her father in Carrie, a new horror series adapted from Stephen King’s 1974 debut novel. The sheltered teenager soon faces a viral bullying scandal as mysterious telekinetic powers emerge.

All eight episodes are streaming exclusively on Prime Video from today (7 October 2026). The psychological drama is the first television series based on the book. The release coincides with the 50th anniversary of director Brian De Palma’s 1976 movie adaptation of the same work.

At the centre of this new version is Carrie, who has spent much of her life hidden away with her fiercely protective mother, Margaret White. Her move into public school exposes her to new relationships, social pressure and casual cruelty that spreads rapidly beyond the classroom.

Small choices made by the people around Carrie build towards a devastating night. The story explores whether cruelty is creating a hero, a monster or somebody more complicated.

Summer H Howell (Curse of Chucky) stars in the lead role. Samantha Sloyan (The Pitt) plays Margaret, with Siena Agudong as Sue Snell, Alison Thornton as Chris Hargensen and Joel Oulette as Tommy Ross. The cast includes Josie Totah, Arthur Conti, Thalia Dudek, Amber Midthunder and Matthew Lillard.

Horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan, whose work includes Midnight Mass, Doctor Sleep and The Fall of the House of Usher , serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer. He directs four episodes, while King also serves as an executive producer. Amazon MGM Studios produced the series.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.