More than just a pretty face on wheels

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The Volkswagen Tiguan that has been in the market for more than a decade in South Africa, is back with a sleek and modern design, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

A powerful beast was launched in style last week in the picturesque city of Gqeberha with a scenic drive through to Graaff-Reinet. The new VW Tiguan is all sharp lines, confident curves, and a front end that says, “move over, slowpokes.” Pnd it is like VW took a magic eraser to wind resistance – the drag coefficient has gotten even lower, meaning better fuel consumption for you and less drag on the environment.

Inside, the Tiguan feels less like an SUV and more like a spaceship’s cockpit. High-quality materials and a giant touchscreen infotainment system roar luxury. Speaking of the touchscreen, it has got a brain – a new, super intuitive one that learns your most-used features and puts them front and centre. No more digging through menus like you are lost in a jungle of buttons.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

Comfort is key. The Tiguan has got your back (literally) with new, optional seats that offer a massage function. Because who does not deserve a little pampering after battling rush hour traffic?

The Tiguan boasts some seriously impressive new headlights. High-tech lighting systems with more pixels than your phone screen. Not only will you see the road better, but you will look good doing it.

Even though the Tiguan’s footprint has not grown much, the cargo space has gotten a significant bump. This means more room for groceries, luggage, or that giant stuffed bear you just had to win at the carnival.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The Tiguan comes loaded with all the latest safety features to keep you and your loved ones protected. Parking assist, blind-spot monitoring, and a system that can practically drive itself (but do not get too comfortable – you are still in charge).

The Tiguan is not a one-size-fits-all kind of SUV. It comes in a variety of engine options, from fuel-efficient to downright powerful.

Retail Prices (VAT and emissions tax included) Tiguan 1.4 TSI 110kW DSG R651 500 Tiguan Life 1.4 TSI 110kW DSG R702 800 Tiguan R-Line 1.4 TSI 110kW DSG R766 300 Tiguan 2.0 TDI 110kW 4M DSG R755 700 Tiguan 2.0 TDI 110kW 4M DSG R834 800

The Volkswagen Tiguan comes standard with a 3 year / 120 000 km warranty, 5 year / 90 000 km EasyDrive Service Plan including a 12-year anti corrosion warranty. The service interval is 15 000 km.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels.