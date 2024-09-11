Wheels of the Week: All about the M

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

First impressions are electric. The X2 M35i xDrive has an aggressive stance, with sharp lines and a strong physique. The M badge adds a touch of exclusivity, signalling that this is not your average SUV.

Inside, the vehicle has a sporty and luxurious cabin. The seats are comfortable and supportive, perfect for long drives or spirited cornering.

The seats have the M logo in the headrest, which is illuminated at night, in case you forget where you are. The materials are top-notch, with a blend of leather, Alcantara, and carbon fibre accents that give it a premium feel.

The back seats are spacious and comfortable, easily fitting two backseat drivers. The rear seats could be a little hard after a long drive. The cargo capacity is surprisingly large. I was able to fit three large suitcases comfortably.

Tech-wise, the X2 M35i xDrive does not disappoint. The infotainment system is intuitive and responsive, with a large touchscreen that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The digital instrument cluster is clear and can be customised, providing all the essential driving information at a glance. The head-up display is an added feature to ensure you keep your eyes on the road, while following the map.

The Parking Assistant Plus provides an extensive overview when parking. Additional cameras transmit a 3D view of the vehicle’s surroundings directly to the control display. This means that you can park in tight spots or reverse out of an awkward position.

The performance of the M35i xDrive is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine that delivers a surprising amount of punch. The xDrive all-wheel-drive system provides excellent traction, making it safe to drive in all conditions. The steering is sharp and precise, and the suspension is tuned for a sporty yet comfortable ride.

While the X2 M35i xDrive is a superb car, the fuel economy is not that great.

However, this car is all about that M, which stands for Motorsport and denotes high-performance. The BMW X2 M35i xDrive is a fantastic choice for those who want a sporty and luxurious SUV. It is a lot of fun to drive and sure to turn heads.

Pricing for the BMW X2 M35i xDrive starts at just over R1,2-million.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels.

