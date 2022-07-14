The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe – coming soon to BritBox

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Dubbed by the newspaper as “Canoe Man”, this is the unbelievable true story of the man who, with his wife, faked his death in an accident at sea, lying to their sons for five years until they were finally caught.

BAFTA winner Monica Dolan (Appropriate Adult, W1A, A Very English Scandal) and British Independent Film Award winner Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan, Sherlock Holmes, Happy-Go-Lucky) play Anne and John Darwin in this extraordinary and compelling true-crime mini-series. It tells the real-life story of how John Darwin (Marsan) faked his own death to claim life insurance and avoid bankruptcy, while Anne Darwin (Dolan) became complicit in her husband’s deception.

Anne set about convincing the world, their family and friends, the police and insurance companies that he had gone missing in 2002 while canoeing, but the deception increasingly took its toll on her as she continued to lie to their devastated sons while her husband secretly lived in a bedsit next door – hiding in plain sight – until eventually, their massive fraud was uncovered.

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe is set to debut exclusively on BritBox on 23 August 2022.