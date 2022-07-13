Grand Fantasia gets ‘The Path to the Norns’ patch

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The latest patch for Grand Fantasia, The Path to the Norns, adds a new guild dungeon, new books for the Quill Library, and new items for players.

Stream of the Day

Gamigo invites all adventure-loving Sprite Messengers to grab their weapons and tackle formidable dungeons in “The Path to the Norns” patch for Grand Fantasia.

Gaming provided the following information on patch features:

Click on the guild interface to open the Guild Dungeon – Yggdrasil to start it and enter the dungeon. Fight against the monsters for a chance to receive glorious prizes. Quill Expansion: Follow the second Thread to the new Quill Expansion to the Quill Library and receive new books.

Follow the second Thread to the new Quill Expansion to the Quill Library and receive new books. The Darkened Taro King Descends: The Tarot Kings seem to have grown stronger, but the chance of getting Tarot equipment-related items has doubled. Face the Chosen Dark Taro King and defeat the monster to obtain a Rare Achievement.

The Tarot Kings seem to have grown stronger, but the chance of getting Tarot equipment-related items has doubled. Face the Chosen Dark Taro King and defeat the monster to obtain a Rare Achievement. Legendary Anniversary Celebration: It’s celebration time! There are four small challenges that will give players the chance to obtain statuses, skills and Mystery Bags.

It’s celebration time! There are four small challenges that will give players the chance to obtain statuses, skills and Mystery Bags. Enchantment Update: From now on, when gold-quality cloaks are enchanted, they will receive between 1 and 5 enchantments. Some are new and can help resist malus, such as silence.

From now on, when gold-quality cloaks are enchanted, they will receive between 1 and 5 enchantments. Some are new and can help resist malus, such as silence. Items: A special item has been added to the alchemy page, and all items in the column can be obtained by refining this item during alchemy.

For more information, visit: https://grandfantasia.aeriagames.com/