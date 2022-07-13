Stream of the Day
Grand Fantasia gets ‘The Path to the Norns’ patch
The latest patch for Grand Fantasia, The Path to the Norns, adds a new guild dungeon, new books for the Quill Library, and new items for players.
Gamigo invites all adventure-loving Sprite Messengers to grab their weapons and tackle formidable dungeons in “The Path to the Norns” patch for Grand Fantasia.
- Guild Dungeon: Click on the guild interface to open the Guild Dungeon – Yggdrasil to start it and enter the dungeon. Fight against the monsters for a chance to receive glorious prizes.
- Quill Expansion: Follow the second Thread to the new Quill Expansion to the Quill Library and receive new books.
- The Darkened Taro King Descends: The Tarot Kings seem to have grown stronger, but the chance of getting Tarot equipment-related items has doubled. Face the Chosen Dark Taro King and defeat the monster to obtain a Rare Achievement.
- Legendary Anniversary Celebration: It’s celebration time! There are four small challenges that will give players the chance to obtain statuses, skills and Mystery Bags.
- Enchantment Update: From now on, when gold-quality cloaks are enchanted, they will receive between 1 and 5 enchantments. Some are new and can help resist malus, such as silence.
- Items: A special item has been added to the alchemy page, and all items in the column can be obtained by refining this item during alchemy.
For more information, visit: https://grandfantasia.aeriagames.com/