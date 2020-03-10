Stream of the Day
The Persistence comes to small screens
Critically acclaimed PlayStation VR hit The Persistence plans digital and physical launches across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC platforms.
Independent developer Firesprite Games has announced that critically acclaimed sci-fi horror experience The Persistence is heading to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC this year.
The Persistence offers players a brutal take on survival-horror that integrates an innovative rogue-like design into the genre, with its forthcoming console and PC release marking the first time this chilling experience has hit the 4K flat screen.
In The Persistence, players are tasked with surviving on board a doomed deep space colony starship in the year 2521. The ship, though, is overrun with horrific and murderous aberrations that make their presence known as players explore, evade and fight their way through the depths of an ever-changing labyrinth to bring the ship back to Earth.
By taking the original VR release and adding support for flatscreen play, this fresh version of The Persistence heightens the tension thanks to enhanced environments and post-processing effects, all working seamlessly with tailored UI and controls. Firesprite Games is also pleased to announce that gamers who already own the PlayStation VR version will also receive these features via an update on PlayStation 4 for no extra cost.
“We’re excited and very much looking forward to bringing this game and universe we have created to new platforms for players,” says Graeme Ankers, MD and Co-founder of Firesprite Games. “The Persistence is a survival-horror experience designed to keep players on edge from start to finish, and with a procedurally generated environment forming around them, no two playthroughs are ever identical, meaning you will never find safety or security in the same place.”
Marking the release this summer, Games Publisher Perp Games will publish physical editions at retail on the three console platforms simultaneously with the digital launch from Firesprite Games.
“Firesprite has created such an atmospheric, intense, and massively enjoyable game in The Persistence and we are absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to bring it to new audiences across all formats,” says Rob Edwards, Managing Director of Perp Games.
The Persistence features:
- A brutal take on the survival-horror genre that integrates rogue-like design elements to give the action an extra edge.
- Procedurally generated stages that change with each playthrough, creating a labyrinth-like experience that adds to the tension.
- Live, die, repeat. Play as dozens of different clones on board the ship, each one with the potential to be stronger than the last.
- Tailored controls, enhanced environments and post-processing effects for PC, PS4 and Xbox deliver a heightened fidelity of horror for fans of the genre.
The Persistence will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC digitally and physically this year.
Ministry of Broadcast – Out on Nintendo Switch in May
Numskull Games has announced porting Ministry of Broadcast to the Nintendo Switch, available physically this May.
Enter the dystopian world of Ministry of Broadcast, a narrative-driven single-player cinematic platformer, mixing Orwell’s 1984 with modern reality TV. The game features:
- Story and personality – In a country divided by The Wall, players must compete on (and win) a reality TV show broadcast by the Regime to cross over and reunite with their families. Featuring lots of impish humour, grade-A sarcasm, and comic mischief, all balanced perfectly with the dark, heavy themes presented in this dystopian world.
- Cinematic platformer – Run, jump, crash, and climb through each Arena as the narrative unfolds. Smoothly integrated animation sequences help tell its intricate story, as well as environmental storytelling, and NPC dialogue as players dive and dodge around them.
- Environmental HUD – Rather than a screen cluttered with overlaid indicators, HP bars, and mini-maps, any information the player will need is incorporated into the environment. Hints and clues subtly mesh into the game’s art – players will need a keen eye if they want to survive each Arena without breaking their legs.
- Puzzle-solving – Players must use their wits – and at times a dash of ruthlessness – to advance through the Arenas. Players will have to interact with the environment itself to solve most of the puzzles: use the protagonist’s momentum to move platforms, flip the occasional lever, and even sacrifice an NPC or two to cross spiky pits.
Available to play later this month at EGX Rezzed in London, this dystopian nightmare will be available physically for the Nintendo Switch this May from Numskull Games, with a Standard Edition and Collector’s Badge Edition both available.
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – Out on Nintendo Switch
Players find themselves as Pokémon instead of trainers in this new Pokémon game.
What if you woke up one day, and you were a Pokémon? You can meet and recruit over 400 Pokémon in a dungeon-crawling adventure within their world. Build a rescue team to take on mysterious, changing dungeons and strategically plan your moves as you venture forth to make the Pokémon world a safer place… and uncover your true purpose along the way.
As you recruit Pokémon, these trusty teammates will need somewhere to stay, so build rescue team camps to house, manage, and strengthen your Pokémon friends. Think hard about who is right for the job and how to approach each mysterious dungeon as you prepare a rescue team. You’ll move a single square at a time or use Auto mode to speed up movement until you engage other Pokémon in turn-based battles—but don’t forget about Pokémon strengths, weaknesses and potential rare qualities.
Even the most capable rescue teams need help sometimes, so if you find yourself in trouble you can send a rescue request to other players online, or use an offline password system. This version adds Mega Evolved Pokémon, and gorgeous watercolor-inspired graphics. Get comfortable in being a Pokémon, there’s a lot of work to do.
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is available now on Nintendo Switch.