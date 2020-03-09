Stream of the Day
Ministry of Broadcast – Out on Nintendo Switch in May
Numskull Games has announced porting Ministry of Broadcast to the Nintendo Switch, available physically this May.
Enter the dystopian world of Ministry of Broadcast, a narrative-driven single-player cinematic platformer, mixing Orwell’s 1984 with modern reality TV. The game features:
- Story and personality – In a country divided by The Wall, players must compete on (and win) a reality TV show broadcast by the Regime to cross over and reunite with their families. Featuring lots of impish humour, grade-A sarcasm, and comic mischief, all balanced perfectly with the dark, heavy themes presented in this dystopian world.
- Cinematic platformer – Run, jump, crash, and climb through each Arena as the narrative unfolds. Smoothly integrated animation sequences help tell its intricate story, as well as environmental storytelling, and NPC dialogue as players dive and dodge around them.
- Environmental HUD – Rather than a screen cluttered with overlaid indicators, HP bars, and mini-maps, any information the player will need is incorporated into the environment. Hints and clues subtly mesh into the game’s art – players will need a keen eye if they want to survive each Arena without breaking their legs.
- Puzzle-solving – Players must use their wits – and at times a dash of ruthlessness – to advance through the Arenas. Players will have to interact with the environment itself to solve most of the puzzles: use the protagonist’s momentum to move platforms, flip the occasional lever, and even sacrifice an NPC or two to cross spiky pits.
Available to play later this month at EGX Rezzed in London, this dystopian nightmare will be available physically for the Nintendo Switch this May from Numskull Games, with a Standard Edition and Collector’s Badge Edition both available.
Stream of the Day
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – Out on Nintendo Switch
Players find themselves as Pokémon instead of trainers in this new Pokémon game.
What if you woke up one day, and you were a Pokémon? You can meet and recruit over 400 Pokémon in a dungeon-crawling adventure within their world. Build a rescue team to take on mysterious, changing dungeons and strategically plan your moves as you venture forth to make the Pokémon world a safer place… and uncover your true purpose along the way.
As you recruit Pokémon, these trusty teammates will need somewhere to stay, so build rescue team camps to house, manage, and strengthen your Pokémon friends. Think hard about who is right for the job and how to approach each mysterious dungeon as you prepare a rescue team. You’ll move a single square at a time or use Auto mode to speed up movement until you engage other Pokémon in turn-based battles—but don’t forget about Pokémon strengths, weaknesses and potential rare qualities.
Even the most capable rescue teams need help sometimes, so if you find yourself in trouble you can send a rescue request to other players online, or use an offline password system. This version adds Mega Evolved Pokémon, and gorgeous watercolor-inspired graphics. Get comfortable in being a Pokémon, there’s a lot of work to do.
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is available now on Nintendo Switch.
Stream of the Day
Colour-by-numbers meets murder mystery
Colour-by-numbers, where one colours in numbered blocks that correspond to a numbered colour, meets murder mystery in Murder by Numbers on Nintendo Switch.
It’s Los Angeles in 1996. Honor Mizrahi is an actress on a hit TV detective show, but when her boss ends up dead just minutes after he fires her, she finds herself starring in her own murder mystery. Teaming up with SCOUT, a reconnaissance robot thrown away after a mysterious incident, she sets out to clear her name – and a new detective duo is born.
Expect 90’s fashion, upbeat jams, sass dialled up to 100, questionable jokes, and drag queens in Murder by Numbers.
Investigate a range of murders across TV studios, glitzy award shows, and drag clubs – all set to an energetic soundtrack from famed composer Masakazu Sugimori (Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, Ghost Trick and Viewtiful Joe).
Uncover a dark conspiracy by interrogating a wild range of weird and wonderful characters, designed by the incomparable Hato Moa, creator of Hatoful Boyfriend.
The game is available now from the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch.