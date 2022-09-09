The classic Jaws debuts on Netflix

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Netflix introduces a new generation to the classic film Jaws, which is still a hit 47 years after its original release

Movie of the Week

The original classic shark thriller movie Jaws has been released on Netflix this month.

Jaws is a 1975 American thriller film directed by Steven Spielberg, based on the 1974 novel by Peter Benchley.

It stars Roy Scheider as police chief Martin Brody, with the help of marine biologist Richard Dreyfuss and a professional shark hunter Robert Shaw.

Together they hunt a man-eating great white shark that is attacking beachgoers at a summer resort town.

Murray Hamilton plays the mayor, and Lorraine Gary portrays Brody’s wife. The screenplay is credited to Benchley, who wrote the first drafts, and actor-writer Carl Gottlieb, who rewrote the script during principal photography.

Jaws was the prototypical summer blockbuster, regarded as a watershed moment in motion picture history, and it won several awards for its music and editing. It was the highest-grossing film of all time until the release of Star Wars in 1977