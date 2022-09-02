Who’s My Daddy?

Prikesh (Sans Moonsamy), Emma (Nadia Jaftha), and Alfie (Alfred Ntombela), three strangers who had never met before, are brought together by a series of unforeseen events, in an intriguing quest to find Prikesh’s long-lost father. As a result of comedians David Kawoo (David Kau) and Chris Bush (Chris Forrest) humiliating him on a fictitious TV programme, The Joke-Off, Prikesh, decides it’s time to muster the bravery to track down his father, whom he has never met.

Meanwhile, unless she gets a story published, Emma, a British journalist, will forfeit her internship in South Africa. As a result, she unwillingly lands the story of Prikesh. Alfie is an agent for the entertainment industry and, after losing his one and only client, is compelled to work with Prikesh in an effort to save both his career and his own life.

They are continually guessing and making mistakes, because none of their leads are reliable. In the course of their journey from Johannesburg to Durban, they encounter some bizarre characters as they look for clues and carry off the biggest DNA heist in history. A DNA expert, played by South African musician Dr Victor, only serves to heat things up even more. As stories are leaked, the press, social media, and the public become engaged, and the story begins to grab the nation. When Emma is unintentionally abducted, it is the final true test of their friendship and the beginning of a journey of self-discovery and love.