NBA launches African start-up accelerator

U.S. Trade and Development Agency director Enoh T. Ebong and NBA Africa CEO Clare Akamanzi

National Basketball Association will support Africa’s tech ecosystem by providing access to mentorship and capital.

NBA Africa has launched a startup accelerator based on the continent focused on early-stage African startup companies.

The Triple-Double: NBA Africa Startup Accelerator will support Africa’s tech ecosystem and the next generation of African tech entrepreneurs by providing them with access to mentorship and capital that will help drive growth in the sports and creative industries.

The National Basketball Association says the initiative is in support of President Biden’s Digital Transformation with Africa Initiative and building on the U.S. Department of Commerce-wide Africa strategy,

Operated by ALX Ventures, a leading technology incubator that provides the continent’s tech leaders with access to the skills and tools to launch and scale their startups, Triple–Double: NBA Africa Startup Accelerator is open to early-stage startups in Africa that develop solutions in event management and ticketing, youth development, AI, and digital marketing in the sports and creative industries. Startups can apply to participate at TripleDoubleAccelerator.NBA.com until Friday, 31 May, after which the submissions will be narrowed down to the top 10.

The 10 selected startups will then be paired with mentors comprised of NBA Africa and ALX leadership, and other corporate stakeholders, who will provide guidance to the companies with a focus on product development, business growth and go-to-market strategy. In September, NBA Africa will hold a Demo Day in New York City that will coincide with the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Participating companies will pitch their products to a panel comprised of top industry leaders from the U.S., Africa, and around the world. The panel will then determine the four winning companies, which will be awarded financial support, mentorship, and the opportunity to work with NBA Africa and the Basketball Africa League (BAL) on their current and future initiatives on the continent.

The announcement was made today by NBA Africa CEO Clare Akamanzi, who was joined by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo and U.S. Trade and Development Agency Director Enoh T. Ebong at the American Chamber of Commerce’s Business Summit in Nairobi, Kenya.