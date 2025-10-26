Players control the future in ‘Terminator 2D’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The arcade-style game Terminator 2D: No Fate reimagines the science fiction classic Terminator 2: Judgment Day with branching missions shaped by player choices.

This side-scrolling platformer blends iconic action scenes with new storylines and multiple endings, letting players fight to stop Skynet’s rise and lead the Resistance in the War Against the Machines.

“The first time a player plays through story mode, they will get the full canon accurate experience with all the iconic moments being portrayed in gameplay or stunning pixel art cutscenes.” says Mike Tucker, lead programmer and designer of developer Bitmap Bureau, in IGN Fan Fest 2025’s No Fate Decision trailer released last week.

“However, on repeat playthroughs, the player will have chance to alter fate and change the events of the movie. The consequences of this decision will ripple throughout the rest of the game. And you will see the effects through secret levels being unlocked, weapon loadouts being affected, and the storylines of our characters being changed for better or worse.”

Image courtesy Bitmap Bureau.

One mission revisits Sarah Connor’s infiltration of Cyberdyne HQ. On a first playthrough, players use her pistol and hand-to-hand combat to fend off SWAT officers. In another, choosing differently allows her to arm herself with an assault rifle as Schwarzenegger’s T-800 mows down enemies with a minigun.

“Adding in this pivotal decision the player must make gave us a way of staying accurate to the movie while also opening up the possibility of new scenarios and gameplay ideas,” says Tucker.

He says this makes repeat playthroughs both rewarding and entertaining, allowing fans of the franchise to experience battles they have only ever dreamed of before.

Where to play Terminator 2D: No Fate?

Terminator 2D: No Fate will launch on 26 November 2025 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The release date was originally set for 31 October but was delayed on 29 September. Publisher Reef Entertainment said in a press release: “This adjustment is due to ongoing global trade and tariff changes that delayed shipment of the components for our Day One and Collector’s Editions. Because we are committed to launching all editions together, this new date applies to both physical and digital releases worldwide.”

* Visit the ‘Terminator 2D: No Fate’ website here.