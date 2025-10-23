‘Ninja Gaiden 4’ takes flight with world record

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Grammy nominee Swae Lee played ‘Ninja Gaiden 4’ from a helicopter as his session was displayed on a 26-foot screen suspended from another.

To celebrate this week’s launch of Ninja Gaiden 4, a hack-and-slash action-adventure game, Xbox set a Guinness World Record for the largest video game display flown by helicopter. The record was achieved in partnership with developer Team Ninja, owned by Koei Tecmo, and aerial media company Heli-D, during an airborne showcase over Miami, USA.

One helicopter carried a 26-foot-wide screen spanning more than 200 square feet, while the other transported Grammy-nominated artist Swae Lee and Team Ninja community manager Emmanuel “Master” Rodriguez.

The screen showcased the Ninja Gaiden sequel, which features fast-paced, precision-driven combat. Players can take on the role of Yakumo, a young ninja prodigy fighting to save a near-future Tokyo from an ancient curse. With enhanced visuals, new abilities like Bloodbind Ninjutsu, and returning techniques such as the Izuna Drop, the game aims to blend classic mechanics with modern innovation.

Swae Lee looks at the airborne screen from his helicopter. Photo courtesy Xbox.

Xbox shared a promotional video of the event which included an unreleased Lee track titled Flammable. Lee’s vocals feature on French Montana’s diamond-certified Unforgettable, and his songwriting credits include Beyoncé’s Formation. He co-created the Grammy-nominated Sunflower with Post Malone, which became the first song in history to be certified 2x Diamond by the The Recording Industry Association of America. The single features in the Oscar-winning film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Lee contributed to Travis Scott’s Sicko Mode, another track to reach diamond status

According to Xbox, the aerial concept was inspired by the game’s setting, in which survivors in Tokyo have taken to living in elevated structures above toxic floodwaters. The vertical cityscape within Ninja Gaiden 4 reflects the high-altitude theme that framed the Miami event.

Technology was central to the record-setting display. Using advanced broadcasting equipment, live gameplay was streamed to the 26-foot-wide screen suspended from another aircraft, built by Heli-D. The operation required precise timing and co-ordination between both helicopters, according to Xbox.

Image courtesy Xbox.

Xbox said in a press release: “This is more than a launch; it’s a celebration of everything Ninja Gaiden 4 stands for – precision, skill, and pushing limits. From the game’s lore-rich skyscrapers to the Miami skyline we soared across, we’ve redefined what it means to experience a video game live. In the dead of night, the ninja truly awakened – and for those lucky enough to witness it, the sky has never looked more alive.”

Where to play Ninja Gaiden 4?

Ninja Gaiden 4 is available on Xbox Series X|S, PC (via Steam and Xbox PC), ROG Xbox Ally handhelds, Xbox Cloud, and PlayStation 5. It is an Xbox Play Anywhere title and available with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

The Deluxe Edition includes future gameplay content “The Two Masters”, along with additional character skins, weapon skins, and in-game items.