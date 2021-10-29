Halloween Kills — Showing now in Ster-Kinekor

Michael Myers is back, and the new Halloween Kills movie has set a box office record for a movie simultaneously released in theatres and via streaming platform Peacock, bringing in $49.4 million.

While in the hospital due to the events of the last instalment, Laurie learns that Michael survived her attempt to kill him. In an effort to fight back and bring her nightmare to an end, Laurie forms a team of those who have survived Michael’s terrors the past 40 years. As a mob of concerned citizens also begins to form, who plan to hunt Michael down. With a trail of bodies leading to Michael’s childhood home, Laurie and her group of survivors come to one conclusion, bring the fight to him.

Based on characters by John Carpenter and Debra Hill, filmmakers David Gordon Green and Danny McBride craft a story that forges a new path from the events of the iconic 1978 film.

The film’s producer Jason Blum was behind the success of the simultaneous release strategy. He said in an interview with Collider: “It was my idea to do it. Peacock didn’t approach me. I approached them. I like everyone else, am a big believer in the theatrical experience. I think eventually I think there should be windows. I think Universal’s strategy of the three-week window is a great strategy, but I had a bad distribution experience with Freaky.”

Halloween Kills is showing now at Ster-Kinekor cinemas now.

Freaky, the film Jason Blum referred to in the Collier Interview, is also showing now on Showmax.