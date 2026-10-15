‘Tenebris Somnia’ cuts from pixels to live action

Photo courtesy Tenebris Somnia.

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A new survival horror game uses prerecorded footage to reveal what retro graphics leave to the imagination, writes JASON BANNIER.

Nightmares cross the boundary between game and film in Tenebris Somnia, a survival horror game that shifts from 2D exploration to real actors, creature effects and physical sets.

The game launches today (16 October 2026) for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam and GOG.

Pre-recorded cutscenes, as seen in the game trailer, reveal details that the pixel-art sequences alone would leave to the imagination. Actors, elaborate creatures, and physical sets appear during critical moments in the story to emphasise horror or emotional elements.

Between the cinematic shocks, players can explore rooms, solve puzzles, and fight monsters in a retro world modelled on the 8-bit and 16-bit eras. The approach draws on old-school survival horror, where limited resources, concealed dangers, and environmental clues aim to make each new area feel threatening.

Game director and filmmaker Andrés Borghi led the filmed production, alongside an Argentine film crew. Together they produced the sequences with practical effects, supported by digital work. The developers position the game alongside survival horror classics such as Silent Hill and Resident Evil, adapting that style to a retro 2D setting.

The filmed scenes provided a reference for the pixel-art rooms, so doors, colours, and layouts remain recognisable when the game changes format. Dialogue and repeated visual details help players follow the shift between the two styles.

Where to play Tenebris Somnia

Tenebris Somnia is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam and GOG. The Steam edition is verified for Steam Deck.

* Visit the official ‘Tenebris Somnia’ website here.