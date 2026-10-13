Marvel ‘VisionQuest’ battles AI enemy within

Photo courtesy VisionQuest.

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A new Disney+ series puts a synthetic Avenger on the run with a boy who may be his reincarnated son, writes JASON BANNIER.

A bounty on a reborn Avenger propels the new Marvel show VisionQuest into a chase that forces Vision (a sentient android superhero) to reckon with the artificial minds inside him.

The series is streaming on Disney+ from today (14 October 2026).

One of Vision’s greatest threats exists within his own programming: Ultron, the rogue AI that once fought the Avengers. Friday, Edith and Jarvis are also among the digital personalities he consults while trying to understand his identity after escaping attempts to turn him into a weapon.

Outside his own mind, Vision faces a different danger. With a bounty on his head, he finds himself on the run alongside Thomas Shepard, a mysterious boy who may be his reincarnated son. Their uncertain family connection complicates the pursuit, while Ultron’s presence threatens Vision from within.

VisionQuest concludes the trilogy that began with WandaVision in 2021 and continued with Agatha All Along in 2024. The final chapter returns to questions of identity and family, but places those ideas inside the mind of a synthetic being trying to determine who he has become.

Paul Bettany returns as Vision, while James Spader reprises the role of Ultron from Avengers: Age of Ultron. The cast includes Ruaridh Mollica, Todd Stashwick, T’Nia Miller, Lauren Morais, Orla Brady, Diane Morgan, Polly Frame, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Emily Hampshire and James D’Arcy.

Terry Matalas created the series for television and serves as showrunner. Directors include Christopher J Byrne, Gandja Monteiro, Vincenzo Natali and Matalas.

* Watch the ‘VisionQuest’ trailer here.