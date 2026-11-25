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A new Prime Video sequel series follows a fugitive and a dying replicant whose mission could decide the fate of Los Angeles, writes JASON BANNIER.

Fifty years after the events of Blade Runner 2049, dystopian Los Angeles has been rebuilt, but not by humanity. A fugitive and a dying replicant find themselves at the centre of a mystery that threatens to bring the city down.

The story unfolds in Blade Runner 2099, an eight-episode series that released on Prime Video yesterday (25 November 2026). The sequel continues a science-fiction saga that began with Ridley Scott’s 1982 film Blade Runner, starring Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard, a specialist assigned to hunt replicants. The original explored questions about artificial life, identity and what separates humans from the beings they create.

Denis Villeneuve’s 2017 sequel, Blade Runner 2049, moved the story decades into the future, starring Ryan Gosling as a replicant blade runner alongside Ford, who returned as Deckard. The film received five Academy Award nominations and won for Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects.

The new series stars Hunter Schafer (Euphoria) as Cora, a fugitive desperate to stop running. She assumes the identity of a blade runner, an operative tasked with hunting down replicants, artificially created beings that resemble humans.

Cora is forced to work with Olwen, played by Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once). Olwen is a replicant with only days left to live. Together, they pursue another runaway who possesses a secret capable of destabilising the rebuilt city.

The story takes the timeline forward another half-century, shifting the story to a Los Angeles transformed by forces beyond humanity. Cora and Olwen’s uneasy partnership places the relationship between humans and replicants at the centre of another potentially devastating discovery.

Prime Video released an official final trailer earlier this month, following earlier previews at San Diego Comic-Con in July and New York Comic Con in October.

The cast includes Dimitri Abold (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) and Lewis Gribben (Somewhere Boy) as series regulars. Recurring guest stars include Matthew Needham (House of the Dragon), Sheila Atim (The Woman King), Tom Burke (Furiosa) and Katelyn Rose Downey (The Nun II).

Silka Luisa (Shining Girls) created the series and serves as showrunner and executive producer. Scott returns to the franchise as an executive producer. Jonathan van Tulleken (Shōgun) directed the first two episodes.

The limited series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Alcon Television Group, the television division of Alcon Entertainment, which produced Blade Runner 2049.