Image courtesy Kunta Content.

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An African game featuring wildlife encounters and sweeping landscapes is drawing attention for its focus on the Maasai people of Kenya and northern Tanzania. Hiru: Mansa Assegai, currently in development for PC and consoles, follows a young Maasai warrior as he tracks the poachers who attacked his village.

The action-adventure title featured earlier this month in the Origin Point Games Showcase , an online event highlighting African-developed games through trailers, gameplay and developer presentations.

“What’s most exciting about working on Hiru is how ambitious it is and how much the audience loves it,” said Dean Gichukie, CEO of Nairobi-based Kunta Content, during the showcase. The game can be wishlisted on Steam . A release date has not been announced.

The story follows Hiru, a young Maasai prince who intervenes when poachers target elephants. The group later attacks his family, destroys his village and abducts his sister. Hiru sets out after them through areas inspired by Kenya, the Congo and Nigeria.

Image courtesy Kunta Content.

The game incorporates local languages, including Maa, the language spoken by Maasai communities. The studio says scenes draw from African history, landscapes and cultural practices.

Tracking plays a central role. Players can study footprints, wildlife movements and environmental clues while following the poachers. Combat draws on weapons associated with Maasai warriors, including spears, clubs and the simi, a short traditional sword, alongside ranged attacks.

Wildlife shapes the action as well. A lion encounter is being developed to test animal behaviour, bow combat, dodging, lighting and camera placement. Different camera positions change how the approaching animal appears and how much space the player can see during the confrontation.

Kunta says the team is creating wildlife and environmental assets specifically for Hiru, with African history, mythology and landscapes guiding the designs. Characters, weapons and locations are being researched with communities across the continent.

Recent playtesting has brought feedback from players across the continent. Kunta says visitors from Ethiopia, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Tanzania and Zimbabwe have tested Hiru as work continues on the world and combat systems. The game has gained exposure beyond Kenya as well. Hiru appeared at Gamescom 2026 in Germany alongside projects from Ghana and South Africa. The Gamescom presentation featured the titles in the event’s large independent-games area.