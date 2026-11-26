Photo courtesy Netflix.

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A former stuntman takes on dangerous favours in a crime story set in an alternative 1977 Los Angeles, writes JASON BANNIER.

Cliff Booth has found another use for his particular talents in The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, a movie that follows the stuntman a few years after the events of Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

The story serves as both a sequel and a character-focused spin-off of Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film. The new movie is screening in Ster-Kinekor cinemas from today (27 November 2026). The Netflix-backed production will stream from 23 December.

In the original, Cliff worked as a stunt double and close companion to fading television star Rick Dalton, played by Leonardo DiCaprio. Set in an alternative version of 1969 Los Angeles, the film culminated in a violent encounter with members of the Manson family.

Eight years later, Cliff works as a bartender and projectionist while taking on jobs as a fixer for people in the entertainment industry. Some of those assignments require methods that fall outside the law.

A call from talent agent Karen Crosby draws him into the world of her client, television star Charlie Peters, who is known for performing his own stunts. Cliff also encounters Charlie’s wife, Toni, and Roderick “Hot Rod” Harrison, a former professional football champion who has become a screen star. Elsewhere in Los Angeles, the Verdusco brothers are causing trouble of their own.

Brad Pitt returns as Cliff, the role that earned him an Academy Award for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown) plays Karen, with Scott Caan as Charlie, Carla Gugino as Toni and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Harrison. The cast includes Peter Weller, Matt Groove and JB Tadena.

David Fincher directs from a screenplay by Quentin Tarantino, who wrote and directed the original film. The sequel moves away from the Hollywood fairy tale of its predecessor, placing Cliff at the centre of a crime story involving violence, ambition and the entertainment industry’s darker dealings.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.