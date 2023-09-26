Tekken 8 readies for battle

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

You can register now for next month’s Closed Beta Test of the sequel to the legendary franchise.

The Tekken 8 CBT will let players test online head-to-head competitive play with cross-platform matching, raising the level of competition by letting them pair with others regardless of where they play.

They will also be able to test the Tekken Fight Lounge, an immersive lobby where players can interact with one another and access new features and game modes. In the lounge, players can create custom Avatars, communicate with other players via chat and emotes, set up matchmaking, and experience the deep customisation and variety of game modes via four distinct areas called Battle Area, Customisation Shop, Tekken Dojo, and Beach Area.

The lounge will also feature the return of Tekken Ball, the beloved mini game that first appeared in Tekken 3 where epic battles are “fought” on a beach volleyball court. The Tekken 8 CBT will let testers try out features in the Battle Area and Customisation Shop, while Tekken Ball will not be available.

The CBT will have 19 characters that include many returning favourites as well as new fighters. Jin, Kazuya, Jun, Paul, Law, King, Lars, Jack-8, Xiaoyu, Nina, Leroy, Lili, Asuka, Hwoarang, Bryan, Claudio are coming back to this beta test, while Azucena, Raven, and the newly announced Feng will join the playable roster.

There will also be a variety of environments that highlight the rich detail and dynamic sets in the game, some of which players may recognise from the many gameplay and character reveal trailers released so far. These include Urban Square (Evening), Yakushima, Rebel Hangar, Sanctum, Arena, and Ortiz Farm, a new stage that has been added since the Closed Network Test.

Developed on Unreal Engine 5 by Bandai Namco Studios, Tekken 8 promises to be the biggest leap forward for the fighting game franchise. The game features striking visuals that include completely remodeled characters and dynamic environments. It is also introducing a new “Aggressive” fight system that keeps the action at a high level by rewarding players who stay on the attack.

Tekken 8 is slated for launch on 26 January 2024, and coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

There is no required subscription to Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus to participate. Also, players who were part of the game’s Closed Network Tests in June 2023 and downloaded the build will be able to play the upcoming Closed Beta Test after an update.

Beta test dates and additional details are as follows:

11 October at 09:00 a.m. SA Time – Registration ends.

18 October at 09:00 a.m. SA Time – Selected testers will be notified and provided codes to redeem.

20 October at 10:00 a.m. SA Time – Closed Beta Testing starts.

21 October from 10:00 a.m. to 13:00 p.m. SA Time – Closed Beta Test downtime for server maintenance.

23 October at 10:00 a.m. SA Time – Closed Beta Testing ends.

For more information on the Tekken 8 Closed Beta Test including FAQ and required PC specs, visit https://beta.bandainamcoent.eu/cb/tekken-8-closed-beta-test.