Ninja turtles unleashed again

In ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed’, players fight to save New York City from a new mutant threat.

In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed, players take control of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo as they fight to save New York City from a new mutant threat: the Mewbies. The game continues the storyline from the 2023 film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and is narrated by April O’Neil, featuring a 3D-meets-2D art design that mirrors the film’s style.

Each turtle offers a distinct combat style, enhanced by an unlockable skill tree, and the game includes a two-player co-op mode. Explore vibrant environments such as rooftops, sewers, pizza parlours, and a concert led by villains Bebop and Rocksteady.

New mutants are introduced, designed by Mutant Mayhem‘s lead character designer, Woodrow White. These enemies challenge players as they navigate the city skyscrapers and underground sewers.

Availability

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam on 18 October 2024.Itis developed by AHeartfulofGames, in collaboration with Paramount Game Studios and publisher Outright Games.