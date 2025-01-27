Weave arcane magic in new game

Photo supplied

In ‘Eternal Strands’, players can reclaim their lost cultural home by defeating giant beasts with a set of magical skills.

In Eternal Strands, players control magical forces – fire, ice, and telekinesis – to battle colossal beasts and reshape the world. Taking on the role of Brynn, a courageous Weaver, one is tasked with mastering mystical abilities to reclaim a lost cultural home.

In the fantasy action-adventure game, created by Yellow Brick Games, players encounter a diverse battlefield populated by humanoid constructs and towering beasts. The game’s combat system transforms the environment into a weapon, allowing strategic manipulation of temperature and terrain.

Elemental interaction system

The game’s core combat mechanic creates a dynamic battlefield where heat, cold, and destruction interact. Telekinetic powers allow players to weaponise the environment, hurling burning tree trunks, blocking enemy fire by snapping nearby trees, and ripping boulders from the ground with raw magical force.

Magical mantle and customisation

A magical cloak called the Mantle channels raw magical energy into flames, ice, and telekinetic forces. Players can customise their combat style by combining these powers with enchanted weapons and armour crafted from defeated enemies.

Titan battles

Confronting gigantic adversaries requires a sophisticated blend of sword techniques, magical abilities, and mobility. Players can climb massive enemy forms, attack from multiple angles, shatter intricate armour, and target vulnerable weak spots with precision and creativity.

Photo Supplied

Environmental mastery

The game’s next-generation physics system transforms the world into a playground of tactical possibilities. Players can enhance ice abilities during flash freezes, trigger strategic wildfires during heatwaves, create magical bridges, burn through barriers, and launch themselves across the landscape. Every interaction rewards creativity and strategic thinking.

Where to play?

Eternal Strands is releasing on PC (Steam), Xbox and PlayStation from today (28 January 2025).