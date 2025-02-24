Techy, disciplined kids tackle new teaching tactics

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Incorporating gaming as part of its curriculum and allowing students to forgo strict uniforms, Sunninghill’s Centennial Schools has raised eyebrows among parents. However, this tech-driven institution is far more than just fun and games, providing a disciplined learning environment built on three key pillars: technology; maths and science; and business and entrepreneurship.

During a campus tour, Centennial Schools CEO and founder Shaun Fuchs drew a parallel between World War Two – which reshaped geography, business, and politics – and the Covid pandemic, which revolutionised remote work, socialising, and shopping. While other industries adapted, he said, schools largely returned to pre-pandemic routines, leading him to rethink how education should evolve.

“What I saw happening during lockdown was industries and businesses were changing. But what wasn’t changing was education,” said Fuchs.

With over three decades of experience in education, Fuchs has held leadership roles across multiple institutions, including as the MD of Reddam House Schools (Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal), and GM of Crawford Schools and the Centurus Colleges Group. Before that, he was principal at Crawford College Lonehill.

“It’s very difficult to change education because it’s a massive ship to steer. You’ve got to keep elements. But what I understood is that you have to change the pedagogy, how we teach.”

Centennial Schools CEO and founder Shaun Fuchs. Photo: DEVIN LESTER

Centennial integrates topics like artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency and blockchain into the curriculum.

“Our teachers will take AI and bring it into certain lessons. This year, for example, one grade’s maths curriculum started an AI group self-study, where students had to identify the source of particular maths problem using AI. They then compared the different results and methodologies used by AIs, like Gemini and Chat GPT.

“Our teachers use AI substantially to prepare work. And so, AI is quite heavily integrated into the use at school. We also ensure that students understand AI is not about copying and pasting, but about using the tool effectively – that is what is important. The English department will spend time doing that.

“We certainly don’t run away from AI. We take technology and we utilise it to accelerate education.”

With a focus on digital integration and flexible teaching spaces, the school moves away from the traditional teacher-led model to a facilitator-driven, student-centred approach.

Centennial uses Microsoft Teams for communication and OneNote for coursework. Teachers prepare the entire curriculum in advance, making lessons accessible weeks ahead. Students can review lessons ahead of time on their laptops. This content includes PowerPoint presentations, videos, YouTube links, and other materials.

Fuchs said that changing education starts with rethinking physical spaces – something traditional schools often overlook. Instead of standard classrooms, Centennial features larger, adaptable learning hubs, accommodating up to 40 students.

“With us, the learning spaces are bigger. They are dynamic. They change depending on the type of lesson that’s going to be given – group work, big circle, collaborative teaching. Within seconds, that whole learning hub can change because the desks are mobile and there’s no teacher desk.”

Gaming, entrepreneurship and fitness

While some parents may be sceptical of Centennial’s tech-driven teaching methods and a curriculum that includes gaming studies, Fuchs said gaming was a crucial industry that teaches skills like strategy, collaboration, and problem-solving.

Gaming studies are part of a broader focus on preparing students for industries of the future. Africa’s gaming market is growing, and reached over $1.8-billion in 2024 according to research published by Carry1st and Newzoo. South Africa’s gaming industry is emerging as a vital economic sector, with 70% of youth eager to pursue careers in gaming and esports, according to the 2024 SA HP Gaming Report.

Fuchs said: “During lockdown, everyone started gaming. I didn’t want to open a school with rugby fields and water polo – which were my sports. We actually need to be relevant to the majority of kids, and so we have gaming studies.

“Students are taught by a professional gaming or eSports coach who has a clear plan that we’ve developed. It’s not just go play and have a lekker time.”

The setup, which includes an eSports arena, features high-performance ASUS ROG gaming setups and a dedicated casting studio for live tournament broadcasts.

Photo: DEVIN LESTER

“My thinking was that I wanted the kids to be completely immersed in a tech and gaming space,” said Fuchs.

Some students have achieved significant success in gaming competitions, winning tournaments at rAge, Comic Con, and international events. Notably, a grade 7 team became the first African team to win the Redstone Royale Minecraft Challenge at the 2024 Dubai Esports Festival (DEF).

Photo: DEVIN LESTER

However, exercise is a key element at the school, with two compulsory weekly lessons at a fitness centre, focusing on technique and the basics. This includes working together in teams and spotting each other.

Building digital and business skills

Grade six and seven students develop digital skills through Adobe Suite, learning content creation, filmmaking, and editing.

Entrepreneurship is woven into the curriculum through economic and management sciences, business studies, and accounting. Students are tasked with launching small ventures, such as a lemonade stand, where they learn to develop a brand, create a corporate identity, and build a team before taking their business to market. As the programme progresses, they move on to managing businesses in retail, sports, and hospitality, gaining hands-on experience in different industries.

This business-driven approach culminates in a real-world entrepreneurial program inspired by Shark Tank and Dragons’ Den. Students must create a sustainable business plan with a strong community focus and present it to a review board, which includes Fuchs, the school’s head of operations, two commercial studies teachers, and two entrepreneurial parents.

One example, Warm Gloves, involves retired pensioners from a township knitting gloves, beanies, and scarves. Students rent a stall in the school car park to sell these items, managing every aspect of the business.

To reinforce real-world accountability, students sign leases, pay rent, and open bank accounts to operate their ventures. The school provides R20,000 in capital, with up to R5,000 allocated per business, while entrepreneurial parents lead masterclasses. Unlike traditional market days, where parents often take charge, this initiative ensures students take full ownership, preparing them for real-world business challenges.

Students take courses on blockchain and cryptocurrency, learning both their applications and potential risks.

“We do a course with CoinEd where we teach the students how to open wallets and trade. They look at the dangers, pitfalls, scams, and how to implement blockchain with internet businesses.

“My own view is degrees are going to be done away with. What’s going to start happening is you’re going to have a whole lot of short courses that people are going to start doing, that actually become more relevant.”

Fuchs said this type of hands-on experience is more valuable than traditional education paths. While these extra courses do not interfere with core subjects, the focus shifts in higher grades.

“For grade 11 and 12, we tragically focus on that IEB exam, we have to. But in your lower grades, we go ballistic.”

Discipline and social structure

Despite Centennial’s non-traditional approach, discipline is a priority. I was struck by how nearly every student we passed greeted us before returning to their own conversations.

“You consistently reinforce [disciple]. The moment you show kids you care, you don’t have a problem. When your teachers emphasise caring, it spreads throughout the campus.”

As a small school, it is structured to ensure students of different age groups interact appropriately.

“You don’t want 17-year-olds hanging around with 13-year-olds. So, we separate them on that basis, and also from a traffic congestion and café lunchtime timing perspective.”

Centennial has 300 students, with a maximum capacity of 450 across grades six to twelve. The school follows the IEB curriculum, with its first matric class of 25 students set to graduate this year.

Fuchs said: “We have to make a difference in education, and we have to make a difference in these kids’ lives. Ideally, what you want is to create the Elon Musks – just nicer people.”

