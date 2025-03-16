Google opens 2025 Hustle Academy applications

Image by Google Gemini Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Google has opened applications for the 2025 edition of its Hustle Academy programme, designed to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria. The programme will emphasise AI-powered business training, alongside a new season of the “Hustle Academy Brings You” speaker series.

Despite their critical role in driving Africa’s economic growth, SMEs across the continent often face significant hurdles. Limited access to funding, inadequate business resources, and a lack of specialised skills hinder their ability to scale and thrive. Google says its Hustle Academy directly addresses these challenges by providing practical training, expert mentorship, and a robust entrepreneurial network, enabling SMEs to overcome obstacles and unlock their full potential.

Since 2022, Google’s Hustle Academy has provided support to over 15,000 SMEs that have completed the bootcamp. The 2025 programme will further equip entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge needed to scale their businesses.

Kristy Grant, head of B2B Marketing for Sub-Saharan Africa at Google, says: “This year, we are reinforcing our focus on AI-powered business training, enabling SMEs to leverage cutting-edge technology for growth. We are also excited to bring back ‘Hustle Academy Brings You’, featuring inspiring stories from successful African business leaders.”

The free, virtual Hustle Academy 2025 bootcamp will provide participants with in-depth training on:

AI integration: Learning how to incorporate AI into operations, marketing, and customer engagement.

Learning how to incorporate AI into operations, marketing, and customer engagement. Core business fundamentals: Covering business strategy, financial management, digital marketing, and leadership development.

To be eligible, SMEs must have been operating for at least one year in Kenya, Nigeria, or South Africa and be seeking to expand their business. Participants will benefit from expert mentorship, practical case studies, and networking opportunities.

Complementing the bootcamp, the new season of “Hustle Academy Brings You” will feature candid conversations with prominent African entrepreneurs, including:

These episodes, available on the Google Africa YouTube channel, will offer insights into the challenges and successes of building businesses in Africa.