SA EdTech wins Best Music award

Photo supplied

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Music education platform Ear Academy has won a Kids Judge Bett Award at the world’s largest EdTech event.

Ear Academy, a South African music education platform, has won a Kids Judge Bett Award for Best Music Technology at Bett UK. This year, more than 60 children aged 7 to 13 were part of the judging panel at the world’s largest EdTech event.

The judges explored hundreds of EdTech solutions from around the world before selecting the winners, placing Ear Academy among the top. The 2025 event drew over 30,000 attendees – including education leaders, teachers, EdTech pioneers, and international decision-makers.

Children’s author Michael Rosen and Ear Academy co-founder and CEO Rus Nerwich.

What is Ear Academy?

Ear Academy provides a music education platform designed to simplify teaching and engage students in learning. The platform supports school music programs with curriculum-aligned lessons, teaching tools, integrated teacher training, and adaptability for various learning environments.

For primary schools, Ear Academy offers a structured, play-based approach that introduces music through hands-on activities. The platform equips teachers – regardless of their musical background – with detailed lesson plans, interactive resources, and professional development support to deliver structured and engaging lessons.

For secondary schools, the platform features instrumental courses for guitar, piano, drums, and electric bass, built on the “Listen, Learn, Practise, Play” method. These courses let students explore music deeply, develop creativity, and achieve measurable progress.

Proudly South African

“This recognition by Kids Judge Bett is an incredible honour,” said Rus Nerwich, Co-Founder and CEO.

“It validates our mission to improve the quality of music education by empowering teachers and bringing the joy of music back to the classroom. Being chosen by children – the very audience we serve – makes this award especially meaningful.”

Ear Academy’s recognition at this global stage celebrates the Academy’s contributions and highlights the talent and innovation originating from SA. The achievement reinforces the country’s role as a leader in shaping the future of education technology.