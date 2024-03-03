MWC 2024: TCL launches 7 new Series 50 smartphones

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Display technology company TCL used MWC 2024 in Barcelona last week to showcase its most extensive 5G portfolio yet, including new products using its NXTpaper tech first unveiled at CES in Las Vegas in January.

The showcase included seven TCL 50 Series smartphones, and enhanced smart dongles designed to leverage 5G technology.

TCL Communication CEO Aaron Zhang said: “Today, we have launched our most comprehensive range of NXTpaper devices and 5G portfolio to date, providing a wider range of options to meet the varied needs of our customers and ensuring accessibility for all. From the latest NXTpaper 3.0 devices and related tablets that are optimised for human eyes to the new 50 series smartphones and the advanced smart connected routers enhancing 5G connectivity, our portfolio is designed to resonate with every lifestyle.”

TCL provided the following information and commentary on its new devices:

TCL’s enhanced lineup offers a diverse range of 5G and NXTpaper variants. Introduced on the earlier preview at CES, the standout models like the TCL 50 XL NXTpaper 5G and the TCL 50 XE NXTpaper mark the debut of NXTpaper phones in the U.S. market, offering advanced NXTpaper 3.0 display technology tailored for eye comfort. These models emphasize a harmonious balance between high refresh rate performance and a comfortable reading experience on par with e-readers, a feature that has garnered media recognition.

Building upon the innovation of the NXTpaper smartphones, TCL also introduces another three exceptional 5G variants in the ’50 Series’, each equipped with a regular display to meet varied user preferences.

The TCL 50 XL 5G is the centerpiece for those who live life in high definition. Its expansive 6.8″ FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate offers a vast canvas for an immersive viewing experience. Paired with resonant dual speakers powered by DTS sound and a powerful 50MP triple camera setup, it’s the go-to device for content enthusiasts who demand a multimedia powerhouse. The robust battery and NXTURBO technology ensure that neither performance nor playback skips a beat.

Productivity and performance are redefined with the TCL 50 XE 5G. Its 6.6″ HD+ 90Hz display delivers smooth visuals, while the 4+4GB RAM, expandable via memory fusion, keeps apps running smoothly. The 50MP triple camera captures every detail, and the 5010mAh battery means you can keep going without looking for a power outlet. This device is for multitaskers who need their tech to keep up with their pace.

For those who weave work and play into every moment, the TCL 50 5G is their rhythm keeper. Certificated by Google™ as Android Enterprise Recommended device, it balances a 6.6″ 90Hz display with 5G connectivity and with 4+4GB RAM with NXTURBO for high efficiency all day, all time. The symmetrical speakers and long-lasting 5010mAh battery ensure that entertainment and connectivity are always available. This smartphone is designed for on-the-move individuals seeking a dependable and versatile partner.

Building on the momentum of the 50 Series, TCL presents two additional models designed for those seeking value without sacrificing quality: the TCL 50 SE and the TCL 50 LE.

The TCL 50 SE is a dream for entertainment lovers. Its large 6.8″ FHD+ screen and DTS 3D boom sound dual speakers create an all-encompassing media sanctuary. With 12GB of RAM and a massive 256GB of storage, expandable for even more space, this device is a powerhouse for multitaskers and movie buffs alike. The long-lasting 5010mAh battery and 33W ultra-fast charging mean you spend less time tethered to an outlet and more time enjoying your content. It will soon be certificated as Android Enterprise Recommended device.

The TCL 50 LE is crafted for pragmatists who crave efficiency in a neat package. Its 6.6″ HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate offers clear and fluid visuals for daily tasks. Backed by a 4000mAh battery and 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage, the TCL 50 LE is an ideal companion for those who balance work, play, and everything in-between on a budget.

The diverse ’50 Series’ reinforces TCL’s vision of innovation and technology inclusivity, bringing cutting-edge and humanizing features to a wide audience. As TCL extends its product range, the company remains true to its promise of delivering advanced technology and user-focused design, making superior display and connection experiences available to everyone.

Global Recommended Retail Price and Availability

TCL 50 5G: from €149.99, available in EMEA in Q2 2024 and potentially hit more markets

TCL 50 SE: from €149.99, available in EMEA in Q2 2024 and potentially hit more markets

TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G: under $229, available in North America at TCL.com from Q3 2024

TCL 50 XE NXTPAPER 5G: under $199, available in North America at TCL.com from Q3 2024

TCL 50 XL 5G: under $169, available at Metro by T-Mobile in North America beginning Q2 2024

TCL 50 XE 5G: under $149, available in North America beginning Q3 2024

TCL 50 LE: will be arriving later this year for around $99 (additional details to follow)

Prices may vary by country and retailer.

Figure calculated in the release is based on stringent internal testing procedures.

To learn more about the TCL products announced at MWC 2024 please visit: http://www.tcl.com/global/en.html