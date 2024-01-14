CES 2024: LG brings style to clothing care

LG Electronics (LG) unveiled an advanced new clothing care solution at CES 2024 in Las Vegas last week. The new edition of the LG Styler incorporates a handheld, high-pressure steamer, along with Dynamic Moving Hanger and Dual TrueSteam technology. The result? The Styler delivers faster and more effective clothes-refreshing cycles with improved drying, dehumidification and de-wrinkling performance.

A first for the LG Styler lineup, the new model features a handheld, high-pressure steamer that makes it easier to remove wrinkles from shirts and other garments, and saves the hassle of having to use a separate iron. Users can simply hang their wrinkled clothes inside the door, take out the steamer attached to the bottom of the Styler, and initiate the steam process with the press of a button.

The steamer uses powerful, high-pressure steam to penetrate garments, leaving them smooth and soft, significantly reducing the need for ironing. The compact size of the high-pressure steamer enhances convenience and allows for easy storage inside the Styler.

With the Dynamic Moving Hanger system, the LG Styler can provide tailored care for various types of garments and fabrics.Unlike its predecessor – the Moving Hanger, which simply moved side-to-side for dust removal – the new system provides delicate and powerful garment care.

It boasts enhanced dust removal, deodorisation, drying, and wrinkle mitigation with a twisting motion, througha rotating mechanism.It also contributes to the Styler’s upgraded cycles, such as the Fine Dust cycle, which twists and shakes up to 350 times per minute to remove large and fine dust particles from clothing.

LG’s Dual TrueSteam technology is a key feature of the new Styler. Instead of a single heater, Dual TrueSteam usess two heaters to boil water and generate steam, allowing for more precise control of the steam spray’s volume and strength. The course for delicate fabrics such as silk and cashmere uses only one of the system’s two heaters, delivering gentle fabric care through optimised steam-flow control. Dual TrueSteam also enables the Styler’s Sanitary cycle, a specialised cycle that keeps clothes hygienically clean by eliminating over 99.99 percent of the germs and 11 different kinds of harmful bacteria.

LG’s latest clothing care solution also has a built-in ventilation system to circulate air through a room automatically. It offers a dehumidification function that can collect up to 10 liters of moisture from the room without opening the door of the Styler; ensuring a pleasant indoor environment and preventing clothes from becoming damp after being “refreshed” by the Styler.

For convenient management, the new Styler’s time-saving Pants Press adopts an upgraded hanging structure that enables sharper, wrinkle-free creases. That is aside from an intuitive-to-use LCD touchscreen that makes course selection quick and easy.

“The new LG Styler is a versatile clothing care solution that ensures optimal care for diverse fabrics, and optimal convenience for our customers,” says Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “The pioneer in clothing care systems, LG will continue to enhance LG Styler’s capabilities, redefining wardrobe management and making it easier than ever to keep clothes looking and smelling fresh.”