Oclean X Ultra: the future of oral care
Ultra-clean and ultra-connected, this rechargeable sonic toothbrush offers instant feedback via AI voice guidance and a colour touch screen.
If you want to experience the future of smart oral care, consider the new Oclean X Ultra. Ultra clean and ultra connected, this rechargeable sonic toothbrush uses cutting-edge tech and AI to deliver a futuristic brushing experience.
The Oclean X Ultra acts as a personal brushing coach, expertly guiding the user to achieve optimal oral health. AI voice assistance uses bone conduction soundwave technology, along with instant on-screen feedback and brushing insights on the Oclean Care app, to provide personalised expert guidance while one brushes.
The Oclean X Ultra’s innovative features include:
- AI voice guidance: Uses bone conduction soundwave technology to provide real-time feedback on brushing pressure, speed and angle.
- Interactive colour touch screen: Offers instant brushing scores with feedback on missed areas, duration and frequency.
- Powerful maglev 3.0 motor: Operates at 84,000 movements per minute with less vibration and more power than ever before.
- Dynamic TurboClean algorithm: Ensures consistent power for optimal cleaning efficiency throughout your brushing session.
- World-first FlexFit flexible brush heads: Reduces excess pressure and widens the brushing angle for optimal plaque removal. The X Ultra set includes three different heads: Ultra White, Ultra Clean and Ultra Gum Care. Featuring gentle, polished, square TPEE bristles which absorb less water, for better hygiene.
- Five brushing modes on the brush (Exclusive Mode, Sunrise Soothing, Sunset Clearout, Sensitive Gum Care, Whitening Polish) and up to 32 intensities and brushing programmes via the Oclean Care app.
- On-screen weather forecast: Swipe the screen to check the day’s weather.
- Enhanced connectivity: Oclean X Ultra is the first Wi-Fi enabled brush. Use Wi-Fi or Bluetooth for a smarter brushing experience.
- Syncs with the Oclean Care app and Apple Health.
- Pressure sensor light at the bottom of the brush: Makes it easy to see when you apply too much pressure.
- Quick charging: Fully charged in just 4.5 hours
- Rechargeable long-lasting battery: Up to 40 days of use on a single charge.
Additional Oclean features
- Oclean Care app: Allows customisation, provides detailed brushing feedback and offers expert advice, including instruction on the Bass brushing technique.
- Rewards: Earn good brushing badges and celebrate milestones.
- IPX7 waterproof: Use safely in the shower.
- 2-year warranty: For peace of mind.
- 2 minute timer with 30 second quad pacer: Ensures a thorough brushing session.
- Battery indicator: Keeps you informed of battery status.
The X Ultra offers many benefits, including these four stand-outs, as provided by Oclean:
- Ultra gum protection
Oclean X Ultra ensures ultimate gum protection with its pressure sensor light, AI voice guidance, super-soft bristles and FlexFit flexible head, preventing excessive pressure and safeguarding your gums from potential damage.
- Ultra plaque defence
Experience ultimate plaque removal with Oclean X Ultra’s powerful maglev motor, delivering an unparallelled 84,000 movements per minute. The cutting-edge TurboClean algorithm dynamically adjusts power while you brush for optimal cleaning efficiency and exceptional plaque removal.
- Ultra customised care
Oclean X Ultra takes personalised oral care to the next level. With five on-brush modes, 32 via the app and a choice of three FlexFit brush heads, you able to completely customise your brushing experience.
- Ultra connectivity
Oclean X Ultra is the world’s first Wi-Fi enabled brush. Enjoy enhanced connectivity through Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Seamlessly sync with the Oclean Care app and Apple Health to experience a smarter and more connected oral care routine.
The Oclean X Ultra box set includes:
- 1 x Oclean X Ultra Wi-Fi smart sonic toothbrush
- 3 x FlexFit flexible brush heads (Ultra White, Ultra Clean and Ultra Gum Care)
- Sleek, stylish travel case with a built-in charger
- Magnetic wall mount
- Charging dock
- The recommended retail price is R3,999, and it is available to buy online from Ivohealth and at selected dental practices. To buy or for more details visit https://bit.ly/OcleanXUltra.