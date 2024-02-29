Oclean X Ultra: the future of oral care

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Ultra-clean and ultra-connected, this rechargeable sonic toothbrush offers instant feedback via AI voice guidance and a colour touch screen.

If you want to experience the future of smart oral care, consider the new Oclean X Ultra. Ultra clean and ultra connected, this rechargeable sonic toothbrush uses cutting-edge tech and AI to deliver a futuristic brushing experience.

The Oclean X Ultra acts as a personal brushing coach, expertly guiding the user to achieve optimal oral health. AI voice assistance uses bone conduction soundwave technology, along with instant on-screen feedback and brushing insights on the Oclean Care app, to provide personalised expert guidance while one brushes.

The Oclean X Ultra’s innovative features include:

AI voice guidance: Uses bone conduction soundwave technology to provide real-time feedback on brushing pressure, speed and angle.

Interactive colour touch screen: Offers instant brushing scores with feedback on missed areas, duration and frequency.

Powerful maglev 3.0 motor: Operates at 84,000 movements per minute with less vibration and more power than ever before.

Dynamic TurboClean algorithm: Ensures consistent power for optimal cleaning efficiency throughout your brushing session.

World-first FlexFit flexible brush heads: Reduces excess pressure and widens the brushing angle for optimal plaque removal. The X Ultra set includes three different heads: Ultra White, Ultra Clean and Ultra Gum Care. Featuring gentle, polished, square TPEE bristles which absorb less water, for better hygiene.

Five brushing modes on the brush (Exclusive Mode, Sunrise Soothing, Sunset Clearout, Sensitive Gum Care, Whitening Polish) and up to 32 intensities and brushing programmes via the Oclean Care app.

On-screen weather forecast: Swipe the screen to check the day’s weather.

Enhanced connectivity: Oclean X Ultra is the first Wi-Fi enabled brush. Use Wi-Fi or Bluetooth for a smarter brushing experience.

Syncs with the Oclean Care app and Apple Health.

Pressure sensor light at the bottom of the brush: Makes it easy to see when you apply too much pressure.

Quick charging: Fully charged in just 4.5 hours

Rechargeable long-lasting battery: Up to 40 days of use on a single charge.

Additional Oclean features

Oclean Care app: Allows customisation, provides detailed brushing feedback and offers expert advice, including instruction on the Bass brushing technique.

Rewards: Earn good brushing badges and celebrate milestones.

IPX7 waterproof: Use safely in the shower.

2-year warranty: For peace of mind.

2 minute timer with 30 second quad pacer: Ensures a thorough brushing session.

Battery indicator: Keeps you informed of battery status.

The X Ultra offers many benefits, including these four stand-outs, as provided by Oclean:

Ultra gum protection

Oclean X Ultra ensures ultimate gum protection with its pressure sensor light, AI voice guidance, super-soft bristles and FlexFit flexible head, preventing excessive pressure and safeguarding your gums from potential damage.

Ultra plaque defence

Experience ultimate plaque removal with Oclean X Ultra’s powerful maglev motor, delivering an unparallelled 84,000 movements per minute. The cutting-edge TurboClean algorithm dynamically adjusts power while you brush for optimal cleaning efficiency and exceptional plaque removal.

Ultra customised care

Oclean X Ultra takes personalised oral care to the next level. With five on-brush modes, 32 via the app and a choice of three FlexFit brush heads, you able to completely customise your brushing experience.

Ultra connectivity

Oclean X Ultra is the world’s first Wi-Fi enabled brush. Enjoy enhanced connectivity through Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Seamlessly sync with the Oclean Care app and Apple Health to experience a smarter and more connected oral care routine.

The Oclean X Ultra box set includes:

1 x Oclean X Ultra Wi-Fi smart sonic toothbrush

3 x FlexFit flexible brush heads (Ultra White, Ultra Clean and Ultra Gum Care)

Sleek, stylish travel case with a built-in charger

Magnetic wall mount

Charging dock