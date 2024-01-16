CES 2024: Skyworth sheds light on lifestyle

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The new range of Skyworth TVs launched last week are all about the outdoors, writes ANGELIQUE MOGOTLANE.

The sun shone brightly on Skyworth at the CES 2024 expo in Las Vegas last week, as it took its TVs outdoors. Not literally, but that would have been a great way to demonstrate its latest range.

Skyworth unveiled its new Lifestyle series, which includes the Clarus Full Sun Outdoor TV, Partial Sun Outdoor Display, Canvas Art Display, and the Companion Portable Display. Mostly, it emphasises the extent to which Skyworth wants to show it is not confined to the lounge or living room.

Skyworth provided the following details on the new models in its announcements at CES: The Canvas Art Display stands out with its seamless all-in-one design, simplifying installation by eliminating the need for external boxes. Engage in the mesmerizing Art Mode, transforming your space with an ever-changing display of art. With its ultra-thin profile, flush wall mounting capability, and matte anti-glare screen, the Canvas Art Display transcends the ordinary, seamlessly integrating technology with the art of living.

“For outdoor enthusiasts, Skyworth presents premium solutions in the form of the Clarus Full Sun Outdoor TV and Partial Sun Outdoor Display. Both products boast IP ratings to withstand the rigors of outdoor environments, coupled with anti-reflective screens for unparalleled clarity even in sunlight. The included 100W soundbar completes the sensory experience, turning your outdoor space into a cinematic oasis.”

“Breaking free from conventional entertainment setups, the Skyworth Portable Display emerges as a true game-changer, seamlessly blending convenience with stunning visuals. With an impressive 3+ hour battery life, this portable marvel ensures uninterrupted movie enjoyment during outdoor escapades. Whether you find yourself at home or on the move, in the living room or under the stars, the Companion Portable Display remains your versatile and reliable entertainment companion, enhancing your viewing experiences wherever life takes you.”

Skyworth did get a little carried away with its announcement, though. It said: “From the indoor elegance of the Canvas Art Display to the adventurous Companion Portable Display, the Skyworth Lifestyle series isn’t just a product launch – it’s a cultural statement, a testament to enhancing, enriching, and brightening life in ways previously unimagined.”

Well, I have often imagined having an outdoors TV, so I’ll have to wait and see if this goes anywhere beyond my imagination.