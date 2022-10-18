TCL launches 5G smartphone in SA

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

TCL has arrived in South Africa with the 20 R 5G, one of the most affordable 5G handsets on the market.

TCL, A brand best known for its TVs, has entered the South African smartphone market. It’s local subsidiary, TCL Communication South Africa, has launched the TCL 20 R 5G, one of the most affordable 5G smartphones in South Africa,

It promises powerful Android software that opens access to 5G mobile broadband to a greater number of people by offering an affordable alternative to high-end handsets.

The TCL 20 R buyer can expect a high-quality multimedia bundle, with fast 5G data speeds supporting video calls, multitasking and gaming.

“Our mission is to make important technologies accessible to more audiences than ever,” says Ernst Wittmann, TCL Communication regional manager for Southern and East Africa. “Right now, democratising 5G and making it accessible to the mass market is one of our top priorities.

“If you’re buying a smartphone today, you probably want it to last for four to five years. During that time, 5G will become pervasive and you’ll be able to benefit from its high speeds in many parts of the country. The TCL 20 R 5G makes 5G affordable so you can be ready for the future of connectivity and start enjoying higher speeds in most major cities in South Africa today.”

It is verified by Google as an Android Enterprise Recommended device, meaning it meets Google’s strict enterprise requirements through regular Android security patches and major updates.

The 20 R supports both Wi-Fi and USB tethering, allowing tethering and sharing with your own devices. A long-lasting 4500 mAh battery delivers 10-hour video playback, 34 hours of talk time and 210 hours of audio playback.

It boasts an immersive display, and high-resolution triple camera. On the back is a capable 13MP triple camera. Artificial intelligence auto-enhancement ensures scenes are optimised with nuances, while a dedicated 2MP depth lens and 2MP macro lens add versatility, from portraits to detailed close-up photography.

The TCL 20 R 5G is supported by MTN and is available from all Truworths stores for R3,899.