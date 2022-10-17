Huawei launches nova Y90 in SA

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

It won’t bust your budget, yet the latest edition of the nova series delivers high-end features

Young users no longer have to break their budgets if they are looking for an immersive viewing experience, cameras enhanced by artificial intelligence and serious storage for the resultant pics and videos.

The new Huawei nova Y90 is packed with features and high-end specs, yet costs less than R6,000.

Huawei calls it “the Super Powerful nova Star”, partly thanks to its massive 6.7-inch display and its colour options: Emerald Green and Midnight Black.

Ultra-narrow bezels give the handset a high screen-to-body ratio of 94%, which, combines with a 90Hz display refresh rate, provide a smoother and more immersive experience – especially when playing games. The screen also supports features like smooth screen dimming control, eye comfort mode and an e-book mode, to allow it to be used for regular reading.

It offers fast-charging at a level that many manufactuers only apply to their high-end devices, with 40W Huawei SuperCharge. This means a 10-minute charge keeps the smartphone running for several hours – and up to 2.3 hours of gaming. A battery health assistant intelligently detect the battery health status and reminds the user to take action in time. It also adds multiple layers of protection.

That’s aside from the fact that it pacls a large 5000mAh battery, which hiuawei says will translate into an entire day of use.

The nova 90 features 128GB of storage, which will come in handy for videos, photos and files, The temptation will probably be huge to produce plenty of those, since it sports an 50MP Triple Camera system. The three lenses comprise a 50MP high-resolution main camera, a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro cameraall enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI). For example, a Super Night Mode allows users to capture night scenes under low-light shooting environments, with brighter and clearer details.

An AI Snapshot function makes it easier to capture a moving subject, thanks to Huawei’s

motion detection algorithm. The system supports continuous front/rear recording for switching between the front and rear cameras, and comes with a wide variety of built-in video templates to enable one-click video creation.

The AppGallery is available on the nova Y90, allowing users to navigate, explore, find and download a wide range of apps.

Availability

Purchase the new Huawei nova Y90 for R5,799 from the Huawei online store and at selected retailers.