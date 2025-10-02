Dwayne Johnson debuts as The Smashing Machine

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The sports drama, inspired by the life of former UFC champion Mark Kerr, follows his career in the ring and his struggles beyond it.

The Smashing Machine follows the story of former amateur wrestler and mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Mark Kerr, played by Dwayne Johsnon. He is supported by Oscar-nominated Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer) and former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contender Ryan Bader.

The movie is inspired by Kerr’s life and the 2002 documentary The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Extreme Fighter Mark Kerr. The 2025 biographical sports drama is screening in Ster-Kinekor cinemas and Nu Metro theatres from today (3 October 2025).

Kerr rose to prominence in the late 1990s as a dominant force in MMA, competing in both the UFC and Japan’s Pride Fighting Championships. Nicknamed “The Smashing Machine” for his powerful wrestling style, he became a two-time UFC heavyweight tournament champion. His career, however, was also marked by struggles outside the ring, including injuries and addiction, which the film explores alongside his rise to fame.

The movie is written, directed, co-produced and edited by Benny Safdie. The cast include Bas Rutten and Oleksandr Usyk.

The Smashing Machine had its world premiere in the main competition of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on 1 September 2025, where it won the Silver Lion. It is produced and distributed by A24.