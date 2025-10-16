‘Black Phone 2’ calls new horrors to life

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The supernatural sequel follows Finn and Gwen as they face the lingering terror of the Grabber.

The supernatural horror film Black Phone 2 follows Finn and Gwen as they confront new horrors tied to the lasting shadow of the Grabber, a notorious child abductor.

Black Phone 2 is screening in Ster-Kinekor cinemas and Nu Metro theatres from today (17 October 2025).

Warning! Spoilers ahead!

In The Black Phone, 13-year-old Finn escaped captivity after killing his abductor, the Grabber. The sequel picks up several years later, with Finn, now 17, struggling to move on from the trauma of his past.

His 15-year-old sister, Gwen, begins receiving strange calls in her dreams and experiences unsettling visions of children being hunted at a remote winter camp called Alpine Lake.

Driven to uncover the truth, Gwen convinces Finn to travel to the camp during a snowstorm, where the siblings encounter a mystery that ties their family’s history to a darker force. Together, they face a returning supernatural threat that blurs the boundary between the living and the dead.

Four-time Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke reprises his role as the Grabber, whose sinister presence continues to haunt Finn (Mason Thames) and his sister Gwen (Madeleine McGraw).

From returning writer-director Scott Derrickson, Black Phone 2 is written again by Derrickson and C Robert Cargill, based on characters created by Joe Hill. The film is produced by Jason Blum, Derrickson and Cargill. The executive producers are Joe Hill, Adam Hendricks and Ryan Turek.

The cast includes Oscar nominee Demián Bichir (The Nun, A Better Life) as the supervisor of the camp, Arianna Rivas (A Working Man) as his niece, Miguel Mora (The Black Phone) as the brother of one of the Grabber’s victims, and Jeremy Davies, returning as Finn and Gwen’s father, Terrence. New cast members include Maev Beaty (Beau is Afraid) and Graham Abbey (Under the Banner of Heaven).

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse’s horror The Black Phone, released in2022,earned more than $160-million worldwide.