Photo courtesy Takealot.

A new platform helps users who place online orders on behalf of others to track commissions and share deals, writes NDABA BIKA.

Takealot has given people who earn commissions by helping others shop online a dedicated app to run their businesses. These community entrepreneurs, known as Personal Shoppers, now have a central place to monitor how their businesses are progressing.

The app, developed by Cape Town-based Touchfoundry, supports Takealot’s Personal Shopper Programme, which has grown to more than 16,000 participants. The programme gives customers access to online shopping through trusted members of their communities.

The platform operates as an installable web application using Takealot’s existing sign-in system. Personal Shoppers can access customer records, order information and estimated commissions, check whether individual items have been paid for or shipped, and monitor monthly sales goals. Users can also see how close they are to advancing through the programme’s tiers. Order information synchronises with Takealot’s systems every hour.

A built-in customer management tool helps Personal Shoppers keep track of purchases and customer needs. The app also displays promotional deals and coupons that can be shared with customers, while a leaderboard lets participants compare their performance with other Personal Shoppers.

“The app has made it much easier for Personal Shoppers to run their businesses,” says Fezile Nqiwa, Takealot head of venture for Personal Shopper Programme. “They can now manage everything in one place.”

Alongside the mobile app, Touchfoundry developed a Community Manager dashboard for Takealot’s teams overseeing the programme. Managers can onboard participants, organise them into groups, configure programme tiers and schedule promotional offers. The dashboard also supports targeted messages, customer support and performance monitoring.

The platform replaces some of the informal processes previously used to manage the network, including spreadsheets and messaging channels. Touchfoundry says the Personal Shopper Programme handles more than 30,000 orders a month, making access to accurate customer and sales information increasingly important.

The development comes as South Africa’s online retail market expands, although a significant gap remains between internet access and actual shopping activity. The Online Retail in South Africa 2026 study by World Wide Worx found that 79.1% of South African adults have internet access, but only 34.2% shop online. The research forecasts that online retail turnover will reach R159-billion in 2026.

Takealot’s Personal Shopper model offers one way to reach consumers who are connected to the internet but do not necessarily make purchases online themselves. The app focuses on supporting the entrepreneurs who facilitate those transactions, rather than replacing the conventional Takealot shopping experience.

Fabio Longano, Touchfoundry CEO and founder, says: “You’re not just building a product for someone to shop. You’re building technology for someone who is helping other people shop, while running a business themselves. That changes what you have to think about when you design and build the system.”

Touchfoundry developed the app and management dashboard over six months, working with Takealot’s product, technical, security and compliance teams. Design company Isoflow supported user research, usability and the interface design, with the aim of accommodating people with different levels of technical experience. Touchfoundry continues to maintain the platform following launch.

“The challenge was to give Personal Shoppers the functionality they need to manage their businesses through a straightforward mobile experience. We had to make the experience accessible to people with different levels of familiarity with technology, while meeting Takealot’s security and integration requirements. The aim was to keep the experience simple for users while managing the complexity behind the scenes.”

* Ndaba Bika is writer and contributor for Gadget.