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One in three travellers from 11 countries in a new survey would let AI spend $1,000 without approval, writes GINA CASE.

One in three international travellers would allow an artificial intelligence agent to spend up to $1,000 on their behalf without seeking approval for each purchase, according to new Mastercard research.

Among solo travellers, the proportion rises to 41%, suggesting that consumers are becoming more comfortable allowing AI to take responsibility for booking and paying for trips.

The findings come from Mastercard’s 2026 Travel Trendline study, conducted with The Harris Poll among more than 15,000 consumers across 11 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, China and India.

South Africa was excluded from the survey, but local research offers a revealing comparison. A September Travel Tech column by Arthur Goldstuck examined findings from Online Retail in South Africa 2026, conducted by World Wide Worx with Mastercard and Peach Payments as research sponsors. The study found that 12.8% of South African online shoppers bought flights or accommodation through a web browser, compared with 5.1% through an app.

Bob Vidra, president of travel marketing company Jetsetter Guide, sees the potential disappearance of the browsing stage as a major challenge for airlines, hotels and destinations. These businesses have traditionally relied on advertising, imagery and loyalty offers to influence customers comparing options online.

An AI agent authorised to make purchases could bypass much of that process, selecting flights and accommodation according to the traveller’s requirements and completing the booking automatically.

Saving money drives adoption

Mastercard found that 73% of travellers who use AI for travel recommendations identify saving money as their main motivation. That proportion reached 81% in Australia and India.

The research suggests that travellers may be more willing to delegate purchasing decisions when they believe an AI agent can find better prices or eliminate the work of comparing multiple booking platforms.

“Travel is no longer simply about where people go, but why they go and what those journeys enable,” says Cheryl Guerin, Mastercard’s executive vice-president for global brand strategy and innovation. “For brands, understanding the new rules of travel in this evolving landscape is essential.”

The prospect creates a new challenge for tourism marketing. Websites have traditionally been designed to attract human visitors, display appealing offers and persuade customers to complete their purchases.

AI purchasing agents could evaluate those offers according to price and availability, leaving travel companies with fewer opportunities to influence customers through conventional advertising.

Travel businesses would increasingly need to ensure their offers can be found and compared by AI systems, with accurate information about prices and booking conditions.

The technology is already progressing beyond recommendations. In November, Travelport, Mastercard, Booked AI and Basis Theory announced a successful live flight booking completed by an AI agent, although the customer approved the fare before payment.

The transaction demonstrated how an AI agent could complete a purchase using existing airline booking and payment systems, without gaining access to the customer’s underlying credit card details.