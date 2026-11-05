Photo by Raka Rahmadani on Unsplash.

The world’s internet population has reached 6.3-billion, but poorer countries face a widening gap in access to advanced networks, writes NDABA BIKA.

Two billion people remain disconnected from the internet, even as artificial intelligence (AI) becomes an increasingly important part of education and employment.

The latest figures from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) show that 6.3-billion people, representing 76% of the global population, are now online. This is up from a revised estimate of 6.1-billion, or 74%, in 2025.

The UN agency’s Facts and Figures 2026 report, released on 3 November, reveals that the greatest disparities extend beyond basic internet access to the quality and affordability of connectivity.

In high-income countries, 93% of people use the internet, compared with only 32% in low-income countries. The gap becomes even greater when looking at the latest mobile technologies.

Although 5G networks now cover 59% of the world’s population, they reach 86% of people in high-income countries and just 4% in low-income countries.

The figures suggest that people in poorer economies risk falling further behind as increasingly sophisticated AI services demand faster connections and greater access to digital resources.

“In the age of AI, being offline means being shut out of countless opportunities, from education to employment,” said ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin.

“Now more than ever, we need to expand connectivity and make it meaningful for everyone, everywhere.”

The report also highlights the difference between having access to a mobile network and being able to take full advantage of internet services.

An estimated 97% of the global population lives within reach of at least a 3G network, yet almost a quarter of humanity remains offline.

This illustrates the limitations of measuring digital inclusion through network coverage alone. The availability of a signal does little for someone who cannot afford a smartphone or the data needed to connect.

Mobile phone ownership also reflects the divide. Globally, 84% of people aged 10 and older own a mobile phone, but ownership exceeds 95% in high-income countries and reaches only 57% in low-income countries.

Even among people with mobile broadband subscriptions, internet usage differs dramatically.

Subscribers in high-income countries consume an average of 20GB of mobile broadband data each month, roughly six times the 3.4GB used in low-income countries.

The disparity suggests that people with access to the internet in poorer countries may have fewer opportunities to use data-intensive applications, including AI tools and online learning platforms.

The ITU does not provide South African-specific figures in the release, but its global findings identify challenges that are familiar across the continent, including the cost of connectivity and differences between urban and rural access. Globally, 82% of urban residents use the internet, compared with 63% of people in rural areas.

Age and gender also influence connectivity. Among people aged 15 to 24, internet usage has reached 86%, compared with 74% among the rest of the population. Men remain more connected than women, with usage rates of 79% and 74% respectively.

The gender gap has narrowed, with the ratio of women to men using the internet increasing to 0.94. Affordability has improved in several parts of the world, although the cost of connectivity remains a substantial obstacle in the poorest economies.

The global median price of a data-only mobile broadband package has fallen to 1.2% of gross national income per capita, according to the report. Fixed broadband has declined to 2.3%. In the world’s least developed countries, however, the median cost remains at 6.1% of income per capita.

The ITU’s findings also raise questions about how countries can prepare their populations for increasingly widespread AI adoption. Access to an internet connection is only one component of participation in the digital economy. People also need the skills to navigate digital services and take advantage of new technologies.

Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava, director of the ITU’s Telecommunication Development Bureau, said expanding connectivity created opportunities for economic development and wider access to AI.

“Facts and Figures 2026 shows us the significant progress achieved so far and the work that lies ahead of us to translate access to digital technologies into meaningful connections that can improve people’s lives,” he said.

“For this to happen, we should also prioritise the delivery of digital skills. Without digital skills and meaningful connectivity, the benefits of technologies risk remaining out of reach for many, reinforcing existing digital divides.”

The full Facts and Figures 2026 report is available at itu.int/ff2026.

* Ndaba Bika is writer and contributor for Gadget.

