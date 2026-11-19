Photo courtesy Acer.

Black Friday discounts put current E10 laptops below R7,000 as Acer prepares the next generation of affordable computing, writes GUIDO ROSSO.

Acer is preparing to add Intel’s new Wildcat Lake processors to its affordable e10 notebook range, bringing dedicated AI processing to a category aimed at students and small businesses.

The planned e10-Ai Air will use Intel Core Series 3 chips, the commercial name for the technology previously known as Wildcat Lake. The processors include a neural processing unit (NPU), a dedicated part of the chip that can handle certain AI tasks without relying entirely on the main processor or an internet connection.

The development extends a strategy Acer has already put into effect in South Africa. Its current E10 laptops are being offered from R5,999 in this month’s Black Friday promotions, giving families and organisations a lower-cost route into Windows 11 computing ahead of the 2027 academic year.

Wildcat Lake was developed by Intel for the lower-priced end of the laptop market. The Core Series 3 family uses Intel’s newer chip technology and adds AI capabilities to machines intended for everyday work. Intel introduced the chips in April and said more than 70 designs from major computer manufacturers were expected during 2026.

For the e10-Ai Air, Acer has identified affordability as the central objective. The company has yet to announce a South African retail price or confirmed launch date for that specific model.

Today’s E10 notebooks use established Intel Celeron and AMD Ryzen processors to keep costs down. Wildcat Lake adds a dedicated AI component to a more modern processor, potentially bringing features like local image processing and software assistance to computers that do not carry premium prices. The functions available will depend on the eventual notebook configuration and software.

Acer’s approach reflects pressure on buyers as the cost of computer components increases. The company has said that higher memory and processor prices are making entry-level machines harder to produce at prices South African households can afford. Its E10 range uses established hardware platforms to maintain an affordable option for education and smaller businesses.

The current Black Friday offer starts with a 14-inch E10 featuring an Intel Celeron processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of solid-state storage and Windows 11 Home for R5,999. An AMD Ryzen 3 version with the same memory and storage configuration is advertised at R6,999.

Both configurations provide a conventional Windows laptop for school assignments, web research, online classes and office applications. The 256GB solid-state drive offers faster file access than an older mechanical hard drive, and 8GB of memory supports routine work across several applications.

For a learner or student, the most immediate benefit is having a computer that can run the software required for assignments without moving into the price range of a premium notebook. The 14-inch format is also easier to carry between home and campus than a larger machine, although the screen size is a consideration for extended spreadsheet work.

“South African households are looking for real, practical value right now, especially when equipping students or upgrading home setups ahead of the new year,” says Glenn du Toit, country manager at Acer Africa. “By bringing capable Windows 11 laptops with solid-state storage and 8GB of memory to sub-R7,000 price points across South Africa’s biggest online stores, we are putting dependable everyday computing within reach of far more families.”

Acer launched its E10 ETBook family locally earlier this year, with 14-inch and 15.6-inch versions aimed at students and small enterprises. The range includes Full HD screens and, on selected 14-inch configurations, a higher-resolution 2K display with a 3:2 aspect ratio that provides extra vertical room for documents.

The Black Friday campaign reaches beyond the E10. Acer’s Aspire Lite 15 with an AMD Ryzen 3 5400U processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD is advertised at R7,999. An Aspire Lite 14 with the same processor and a 512GB SSD costs R8,999, and the Aspire Lite 15 with a Ryzen 5 7430U and 512GB storage costs R9,999.

The 512GB options double the storage capacity of the entry-level model. The Ryzen 5 configuration also provides a higher processor tier for heavier workloads.

Acer’s Aspire Go 15 models move into the next price bracket. The Intel Core 5 120U version is advertised at R12,999 and the Core 7 150U at R14,999, each with 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD. These machines target buyers working with more demanding applications or keeping more programmes open throughout the day.

The offers are spread across Amazon.co.za and Takealot, with retailer dates varying by model. Acer lists the two E10 promotions on Amazon throughout November and on Takealot until 22 November. The R7,999 Aspire Lite 15 is listed on Amazon until 22 November and on Takealot from 23 to 30 November.

Acer’s South African laptops are distributed through Tarsus Distribution and covered by a local warranty.

The forthcoming Wildcat-based e10-Ai Air will extend the choice into AI-equipped computing. In the meantime, Acer’s November deals establish the price at which its current E10 range is competing: R5,999 for a Windows notebook that can handle the work students need to do now.

* Guido Russo is writer and contributor for Gadget.