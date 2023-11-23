Sweet Transit steams ahead with update

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Along with Steam’s Autumn sale, the ‘Rail Meets Road’ update arrived to strategic city builder Sweet Transit.

The fourth major update has arrived Sweet Transit, the strategic city builder on Steam. Termed the ‘Rail Meets Road’ update, this release alters the game’s fundamental mechanics, introducing more realistic logistics and providing players with enhanced control over their evolving worlds.

The update introduces a range of features set to redefine the Sweet Transit experience. A novel trading feature allows players to sell goods on the open market for a quick profit, adding a dynamic economic layer to the gameplay. Roads and rails have undergone substantial changes, such that roads can now be constructed anywhere on the map, offering players a less efficient but versatile alternative to rails, enabling them to connect their entire virtual world. The intelligence of workers and travellers has been augmented, facilitating the sharing of workers among multiple settlements and introducing commuting as a new element to the Sweet Transit universe.

Key Features of Sweet Transit include:

Systems-led city builder: Embark with a single warehouse and expand into an interconnected world of villages and cities, evolving your society and expanding your rail network.

Customisable rail network: Construct intricate railway routes, connecting settlements, and ensuring seamless transit for both workers and civilians.

Evolve your industry: Progress through distinct eras of the railway, from steam to diesel, planning economical expansions using the available technology.

Be a person of the people: Attend to citizens’ needs as you expand routes and scale up settlements.

Full modding support: Create custom content via Steam Workshop, including structures, locomotives, in-game rules, progression markers, and graphics.

Sweet Transit is compatibility with the Steam Deck, and is currently on sale for R237 (40% off) until 28 November.

*Visit the Sweet Transit Steam store page here.