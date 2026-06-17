Suzuki Swift: Small car, big tech, and bigger personality

Photo courtesy Suzuki.

Small but packed with clever features, the new 1.2 GLX CVT proves a vehicle does not need to be large for a rewarding driving experience, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

There are cars that pull up with all the subtlety of a marching band. They declare performance, luxury, or adventure before I have even turned the key. Then there is the new Suzuki Swift 1.2 GLX CVT, which flashes a cheeky grin, and gets on with the job.

I am spending some time with the latest Swift and, while it may not have the size of an SUV or the power of a hot hatch, it does have something equally valuable: a surprising amount of technology wrapped up in a package about the size of a shopping trolley.

My test car arrived in a bright red finish that suits the Swift perfectly. Some cars wear red like an uncomfortable fancy-dress costume. The Swift wears it like it was born for it. The colour highlights the curves and sharp styling details, giving the little hatchback a playful personality. Park it among a sea of white and silver vehicles and it stands out vividly.

Once inside, I was greeted by a cabin that feels modern without trying too hard. The centrepiece is a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system perched proudly on the dashboard.

Thankfully, Suzuki has not fallen into the trap of hiding every single function inside layers of menus. The screen is clear, responsive, and easy to navigate. More importantly, it works with Android Auto. Within minutes, my phone was connected wirelessly, and my preferred playlist was pumping through the speakers. It felt a bit like introducing two friends who immediately discover they have everything in common.

These days, smartphone connectivity is almost as important as fuel in the tank. Without it, many drivers feel as though they have accidentally travelled back to 2012. The Swift understands this and makes connecting to digital life refreshingly straightforward.

The touchscreen also doubles as a display for the reverse camera. Now the Swift is not exactly the size of a cargo ship, so parking is already fairly easy. Still, the camera and rear parking sensors provide an extra layer of confidence. They are like having a helpful friend standing behind the car, minus the confusing hand signals and occasional shouting.

Behind the steering wheel, a digital information display is nestled between the analogue gauges. It provides useful information like fuel consumption, driving range, and trip data. I found myself checking it more often than I expected, partly because it is informative and partly because I enjoy watching fuel economy figures improve after a particularly sensible stretch of driving.

The technology inside the Swift is about making everyday life easier.

Take the keyless entry system. After a few days, I completely forgot where I had put the key because I never needed to take it out of my pocket. The car simply recognised my presence and let me get on with my day. It is one of those small conveniences that quickly becomes indispensable. Much like having a remote control after growing up with a television that required standing up to change channels.

The push-button start adds to the modern feel. Press the button, hear the engine come to life, and off you go.

Another feature I quickly appreciated was the automatic climate control system. Johannesburg weather can sometimes behave like it has multiple personalities before lunchtime. One moment it is cool and overcast, the next it feels as though the sun has been turned up to maximum. The Swift’s climate control manages the cabin temperature without constant intervention from the driver.

Of course, technology is not only about convenience. Some of the most important systems are the ones barely noticed.

The Swift comes equipped with Electronic Stability Programme, Anti-lock Braking System, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control, and six airbags. None of these features are particularly exciting dinner party conversation topics, but they are the automotive equivalent of a safety net beneath a tightrope walker.

Hill Hold Control deserves a special mention. Anyone who has experienced the panic of rolling backwards on a steep incline while trying to move off will appreciate its value. The system briefly holds the brakes, giving the driver time to accelerate smoothly. It removes one of those small but annoying stresses from daily driving.

Then there is the CVT transmission.

Continuously variable transmissions often divide opinion. Some drivers love them, while others miss the sensation of traditional gear changes. In the Swift, however, the CVT suits the car’s character perfectly. Around town, it delivers smooth and effortless progress. There is no jerking between gears and no harsh interruptions to acceleration.

The 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine is not going to pin anyone to their seat, but that is not really the point. This is a car designed for urban adventures, school runs, shopping trips, and daily commutes. It feels lively and surprisingly energetic.

The technology is useful rather than gimmicky, the connectivity features are practical, and the safety systems provide reassurance without becoming intrusive.

And wrapped in that brilliant red paintwork, it has enough personality to make every journey feel just a little less ordinary.

The Swift may be a small car, but when it comes to technology and everyday usability, it punches far above its weight. Like a smartphone that fits perfectly in my pocket, it proves that good things often come in surprisingly compact packages.

*Pricing for the Suzuki Swift starts at R228,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.